MTV expels Alex Combo from the Siesta Key due to racist comments

Alex Kompothecras, better known as Alex Kompo among fans, was expelled from MTV’s The nap key After posting a series of racist slurs on social media. to me Us weekly, Kompo used the word N in one Instagram picture, and commented on approval of several other racist posts. Alex Combo has been cut from The nap key The premiere of Season Three last night, and an MTV spokesman said that the rest of the season would be adjusted to show just a little less.

Kompo is the latest MTV superstar to be released on racist posts, but there’s more to this story. Why Alex is out The nap key??? What did Alex do The nap key Say on social media? Here is everything you need to know.

Wait, ALEX KOMPO wasn’t running SIESTA key Season 3 Premier?

The The nap key The premiere of Season 3 might look different from the fans. The new season was supposed to start with a two-hour premiere, but instead MTV lowered it to 54 minutes to remove Kompo from the episode. According to Us Weekly, the back of Kompo’s head appeared in only one scene, but other than that, it was completely cleaned of the episode.

Why turn off ALEX SIESTA key???

Shortly after the premiere of Season Three aired, Us Weekly reported that MTV launched Kompo after racist comments surfaced online. “We have made a decision to cut ties with Alex and are adjusting this season to reduce his presence,” the network said in a statement. It will not be in the coming seasons The nap key. “

What was ALEX SIESTA key Contest Tweets?

In the past, it was a combo Commented on approval of racist publicationsAnd, in one case, it even responded with the word N. Screenshots of Alex Combo’s racist comments were posted online last week, prompting MTV to take quick action.

SIESTA key Alex was released, but who was also kicked out of MTV due to a contestant’s comments?

Combo is the third MTV star launched last week. last week, De Nguyen was expelled from the challenge To post multiple offensive tweets about black life protests (she has since apologized), while teen Mom‘s Taylor Selfridge was launched Because of “previous racist statements on social media.”

