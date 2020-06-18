Nancy Pelosi wears Capitol Speaker photos

Pictures of four House speakers who served in the Confederacy were pulled from the halls of the US Capitol on Thursday at the request of Nancy Pelosi.

The House Speaker ordered the removal of paintings on the occasion of Juneteenth, a holiday that is celebrated every year on June 19 to celebrate the official end of slavery in the United States, According to the Wall Street Journal.

“The halls of Congress are the heart of our democracy,” Pelosi said in a letter to the House clerk.

“There is no place in the sacred halls of Congress or anywhere to honor men who embody violent fanaticism and the alien racism of the Confederacy.”

Portraits of artwork Robert Hunter from Virginia, who was speaking from 1839 to 1841; Howell Cup from Georgia (1849 to 1851); James Orr from South Carolina (1857 to 1859) and Charles Crisp of Georgia, who was speaking after the Civil War, from 1891 to 1895.

The pictures are hung in the speakers’ hall and around the Chamber of Deputies, which is generally closed to the public.

When asked about removing pictures, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said: “The speaker has the power to do that.”

Pelosi also called for the withdrawal of ten statues to commemorate the people who served in the Confederacy from the Capitol, although she had no power to remove it.

This comes at a time when Confederate monuments and symbols have been removed in many states, or have been vandalized, during protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd on May 25 by Minneapolis policemen.