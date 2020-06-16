NBA or social justice? "I feel like our people - we need attention," says LA Laker Dwight Howard.
By Emet / June 16, 2020
After the death of George Floyd and its aftermath The protests black life matterHoward says his focus is the social change called for by the protests rather than basketball.
“I feel like our people – we need attention,” Howard said. CNN Without lemon. “I really feel that our world is in pain now.

“A lot of things are going on in our world, man, and I feel that we don’t need to be distracted by anything. I would definitely like to play and win the championship, but I don’t want anything that distracts us from what really happens in our world.

“It hurts. It hurts me. It hurts my family. It hurts all of our families, and everyone feels it now. I just think we need to focus on what’s going on.”

“No basketball until we fix things.”

Next month, 22 of the 30 NBA teams are scheduled to meet in Orlando, Florida to end the current season that was Delayed Because of the pandemic of coronavirus.

However, an alliance of NBA players – led by Kerry Irving points keeper Kerry Irving – has expressed uncertainty about sticking to the league’s reboot plan.

After speaking to Irving himself, Howard A statement was issued Saturday clarifies his belief that the NBA and other forms of entertainment are an unnecessary distraction on the most important issues facing the United States.

Howard stated that as much as he wants to resume the NBA season, he feels that the opportunity to unite “my people” is a higher priority and that there should not be “basketball until we fix things.”

When the season was suspended in March, Howard Lakers sat on top of the Western Conference, and led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they had an excellent opportunity to win the NBA title this season.

But despite being on the cusp of his first NBA championship, continued pressure for a more equal society remains a 34-year-old priority.

Howard and LeBron James retaliated after teammate Kyle Cosma covered the ball during the match against Golden State Warriors.

“Going to Los Angeles was the best thing in my life,” said the gold medal winner at the 2008 Olympics.

“I very much appreciate being just on this team playing with LeBron, playing with M. Just acting Lakers again, and that means the world to me. I personally saw a lot of pain from our people.

“This is about our people now, and we need attention now. I don’t want to do this about basketball. I don’t want to challenge and try to cause any kind of controversy. Because I love my team. I love the NBA. I love basketball. I think our people We need our attention now. “

