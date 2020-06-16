NBA or social justice? “I feel like our people – we need attention,” says LA Laker Dwight Howard.

After the death of George Floyd and its aftermath The protests black life matter Howard says his focus is the social change called for by the protests rather than basketball.

“I feel like our people – we need attention,” Howard said. CNN Without lemon. “I really feel that our world is in pain now.

“A lot of things are going on in our world, man, and I feel that we don’t need to be distracted by anything. I would definitely like to play and win the championship, but I don’t want anything that distracts us from what really happens in our world.

“It hurts. It hurts me. It hurts my family. It hurts all of our families, and everyone feels it now. I just think we need to focus on what’s going on.”