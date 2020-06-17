New York governor signs more police reform legislation

Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson Jr. speaks at the City Club in Los Angeles, on December 3, 2019 Earl Gibson III / AP

Herb Wesson Jr., Los Angeles City Council, announced on Tuesday that efforts are under way in Los Angeles to replace Los Angeles Police Department officers with unarmed, law enforcement agencies that are responsible for responding to “nonviolent service calls”.

“We need to reimagine public safety in the twenty-first century. A century reduces the need for an armed police presence, especially when the situation does not necessarily require that,” Wesson said in a statement on the movement that he and his colleagues presented today.

Wesson, the first African American president of the Los Angeles City Council, said the police had moved from part of the solution to part of the problem and “may not be better equipped” to respond to non-emergency situations.

“These invitations should be addressed to highly trained workers who are better equipped to deal with the situation,” Wesson said. “My colleague, Nuri Martinez and I are calling for a systematic crisis response plan to replace the police presence in non-criminal situations with unarmed service providers, including medical professionals, mental health professionals, outreach education workers and others with specialized training.”

Read Wesson’s Tweet about the movement:

Some background: at least Seven Los Angeles police officers The police department told CNN on June 10 that they had been removed from their field duties after using excessive force during the recent protests.

The move comes as police across the country have been criticized for it Violent responses to protesters protesting police brutality. Critics have pointed out The use of tear gas, rubber bullets and, in many cases, physical acts as examples of excessive force.

“The Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate allegations of misconduct, violation of the department’s policy and excessive force during the recent civil unrest,” the police said in a statement.

The ministry said the department has assigned 40 investigators to “look carefully at each complaint” and “hold each officer accountable for their actions.” Los Angeles police said that 56 complaints are currently being investigated, 28 of which relate to alleged uses of force.