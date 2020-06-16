North Korea blows an office it uses for talks with South Korea

The four-storey building is located in Kaesong on the North Korean side of the demilitarized zone that divides the two countries.
North Korea has made a number of threats against South Korea in recent days. A statement released by North Korean official media on Tuesday said that Pyongyang launched a “massive retaliation campaign” in response to plans by a group of dissidents to use balloons to send anti-North Korean leaflets to the north of the DMZ.
North Korea claimed that the leaflets violated the deal concluded by Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in their first summit in 2018, when the two leaders agreed to stop “all hostilities and eliminate their means, including broadcasting over loudspeakers and distributing leaflets” along Their common border.
The liaison office was reopened and renovated as part of that deal to help the two Koreas communicate.
“The latest bold act of boldness has harmed the dignity of our top leadership,” said the statement released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
“The world will clearly see what severe punishment our people will direct to the South Korean authorities and how they will wipe out the scum of people from Earth.”
And it demanded the South Korean government to punish the dissidents, whom it described as “traitors” and “human scum” and “the boldest who dared to the absolute prestige of our supreme leader who represents our country and its great dignity,” according to his campaign statement. By North Korean official news agency KCNA on Saturday.
In that statement, Kim also hinted that the North Korean liaison office would be destroyed in some way.
“A long time ago, a tragic scene of the collapsed north-south liaison office will be seen in vain,” she said in a statement on Saturday.
