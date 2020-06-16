North Korea blows an office it uses for talks with South Korea

The four-storey building is located in Kaesong on the North Korean side of the demilitarized zone that divides the two countries.

North Korea has made a number of threats against South Korea in recent days. A statement released by North Korean official media on Tuesday said that Pyongyang launched a “massive retaliation campaign” in response to plans by a group of dissidents to use balloons to send anti-North Korean leaflets to the north of the DMZ.

North Korea claimed that the leaflets violated the deal concluded by Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in their first summit in 2018, when the two leaders agreed to stop “all hostilities and eliminate their means, including broadcasting over loudspeakers and distributing leaflets” along Their common border.

The liaison office was reopened and renovated as part of that deal to help the two Koreas communicate.