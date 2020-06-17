North Korea sends troops to inter-Korean cooperation sites

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea said on Wednesday that it would send soldiers to the currently closed inter-Korean cooperation sites in its territory, re-establish guard posts and resume military exercises in front-line regions, negating the tension-reduction deals that had been reached with South Korea just two years ago. .

The announcement is the latest in a series of provocations by North Korea in what experts believe are calculated moves to put pressure on Seoul and Washington amid stalled nuclear negotiations. On Tuesday, the North destroyed an empty inter-Korean liaison office in its territory.

Although North Korea’s latest actions have not led to clashes or bloodshed, it still raises hostility on the peninsula to an invisible level since Pyongyang entered the nuclear talks in 2018.

The North Korean General Staff said the military units would be deployed at Diamond Mountain Resort and Kaesong Industrial Complex, both north of the heavily fortified border. The two sites, built with funding from South Korea, have been closed for years due to inter-Korean disputes and US-led sanctions.

North Korea also said it would resume military exercises, re-establish guard posts and enhance military preparedness in border areas, as well as open frontline sites to open propaganda balloons heading towards South Korea. These steps will reflect the agreements reached between the two Koreas in September 2018 aimed at reducing military tensions along the border.

The South Korean army regretted the North Korean announcement and warned that North Korea would face unspecified consequences if it breached the 2018 deals.

Major General Jeon Dongjin of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters that South Korea maintains military readiness and will strive to prevent military tensions from rising. Deputy Unification Minister Suh Ho warned of the destruction of South Korean assets still present in the two cooperation sites.

Under the 2018 agreements, the two Koreas halted direct fire drills, removed some landmines and destroyed guard posts along the world’s most heavily armed borders.

Some experts have argued that these steps undermined South Korea’s security more than North Korea as Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal remained intact.

North Korea will likely dismantle the structures, equipment and other assets South Korea has built in the two cooperation sites before conducting military exercises and firing missiles and missiles towards the sea, said Chung Seung Chang-chan, an analyst at Sejong Institute, a think tank. In South Korea.

Chung said the deteriorating relationship was now “inevitable” and South Korea might respond by resuming propaganda broadcasting through loudspeakers and joint military exercises with the United States.

Some analysts see North Korea’s provocations as an attempt to get concessions from Washington and Seoul as its economy, already hit by the sanctions, is deteriorated by the Corona Virus pandemic. They say North Korea may feel frustrated that the sanctions are preventing Seoul from seceding from Washington to resume joint economic projects with Pyongyang.

The official North Korean Central News Agency said on Wednesday that modern measures had been taken to respond to South Korea’s failure to prevent activists from publishing cross-border propaganda leaflets.

She said the building’s destruction on Tuesday was “a reflection of our angry people’s enthusiasm to punish the scum of people who defied the noblest and dignity of our country and those who took refuge in the scum of the perpetrators of trembling crimes.” She said that North Korea will determine the intensity and timing of its additional steps while closely monitoring South Korean moves.

Kim Yu Jong, the strong sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, separately disclosed that North Korea rejected a recent offer by South Korean President Moon Jae In to send special envoys to Pyongyang to defuse the tension.

Kim Yoo Jung, who led North Korea’s latest speech against South Korea, described Moon’s offer as a “little farce” and a “trick” to overcome a crisis. She also criticized Moon’s latest urge for North Korea to return to talks and find a breakthrough with South Korea.

In response, a senior Moon counselor, Yoon Doo Han, described Kim Yoo Jung’s statement as “very rude”, “irrational” and “meaningless.” Yoon warned that South Korea would not tolerate similar statements by North Korea anymore while expressing regret over North Korea’s circulation of South Korea’s offer to send envoys.

The exchange of verbal phrases between Koreans is largely unusual under the Moon government, which has adopted greater rapprochement with North Korea since it took office in 2017. Moon has faced criticism that he was too weak toward North Korea even when he publicly conducted weapons tests targeting South Korea .

Moon, who met Kim Jong Un three times in 2018, was a driving force behind diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington, including the first summit between Kim and President Donald Trump in Singapore in June 2018.

Inter-Korean relations have been strained since the second Kim Trump summit in early 2019, due to a row over sanctions.