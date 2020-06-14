Novak Djokovic cries as he plays against his fans again

Novak Djokovic hosted the first leg of Adria’s tour in Serbia

World number one Novak Djokovic’s tears started after he walked out of Adria’s round with a victory over German Alexander Zverev in front of his fans.

Victory 4-0 1-4 4-2 He sent his Serbian colleague Philip Krainovic to the final.

Djokovic – the first tennis for elite men since stopped by the coronavirus – attracted 4,000 fans.

He said, while the crowd of Belgrade had given him warm applause: “The feelings overwhelmed me because this reminded me of my childhood.”

“It was a few emotional days and I want to thank everyone who made this possible. The important thing after this match is that we have one of our own in the final. I love you all and thank you very much for attending.”

Krajenovic later lost to third seed Austrian Dominic Thiem 4-3 2-4 4-2 in the final.

Djokovic, 33, held the championship to help players return to the fitness match after several weeks without competition.

The players were divided into two groups of eight and played each other in a circular fashion, as the group leaders competed in a final later on Sunday.

Players need four games to win a group, with a draw at 3-3, and the matches are better than three groups.

The next first leg will be in Zadar, Croatia, on June 20, but the third leg of the tournament, scheduled for Montenegro, has been canceled due to Serbian citizens being prevented from entering the country amid the Corona virus pandemic.

The last event in Bosnia and Herzegovina in July.

Several of the top 10 players are also competing in Ultimate Tennis Showdown, an event created by Serena Williams coach Patrick Muratoglu in Nice, France.

Games are played without spectators.

Italian world number eight beat Matteo Brettini by defeating Dustin Brown, while Spaniard Feliciano Lopez beat Frenchman Lucas Poli, and Belgian No. 10 David Goffin lost to Richard Gaski.

The ATP regular round has been suspended until at least July 31.