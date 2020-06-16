Oscar awards postponed – IBTimes India

Celebrities die from the complications of the SK virus

New Academy Awards ceremony in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. The biggest awards night in Hollywood is paid to April. It is said that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has delayed 2021 Academy Awards two months. The ceremony will now take place on April 25

There will be additional changes in the lead-up to the broadcast. It is reported that there will be a period of eligibility for the date of issue, which runs until February 28, and the announcement of official nominations will move to March 15.

Oscars 2014 / ReutersReuters

Repetition 93 of Academy Awards It was supposed to take place on February 28. The Academy announced the amendment of eligibility requirements in light of the epidemic. Since many films could not have had a traditional theatrical performance it was a prerequisite for eligibility.

After the epidemic caused cinemas to be closed, the academy decided to temporarily dispose of the rule stipulating that the competing title must end an Oscar-eligible theatrical performance for at least seven consecutive days (with three shows per day).

A woman holding an Oscar, won by producer Robert Hudson, outside the venue of the 85th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on February 22, 2013. The Academy Awards will be presented at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on February 24, 2013.Reuters

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences goes further and allows films that have been forced to premiere on broadcast or VOD services as a result of COVID-19 related closings. Although many studios and movies have decided to postpone their theatrical releases for the next year. It seems that this year’s Best Picture category may be slim for the candidates.

However, award shows such as the Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild are still on track.