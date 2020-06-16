Oscar awards postponed – IBTimes India

New Academy Awards ceremony in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. The biggest awards night in Hollywood is paid to April. It is said that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has delayed 2021 Academy Awards two months. The ceremony will now take place on April 25
There will be additional changes in the lead-up to the broadcast. It is reported that there will be a period of eligibility for the date of issue, which runs until February 28, and the announcement of official nominations will move to March 15.
Repetition 93 of Academy Awards It was supposed to take place on February 28. The Academy announced the amendment of eligibility requirements in light of the epidemic. Since many films could not have had a traditional theatrical performance it was a prerequisite for eligibility.
After the epidemic caused cinemas to be closed, the academy decided to temporarily dispose of the rule stipulating that the competing title must end an Oscar-eligible theatrical performance for at least seven consecutive days (with three shows per day).
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences goes further and allows films that have been forced to premiere on broadcast or VOD services as a result of COVID-19 related closings. Although many studios and movies have decided to postpone their theatrical releases for the next year. It seems that this year’s Best Picture category may be slim for the candidates.
However, award shows such as the Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild are still on track. You can check the ad here:
it’s the truth! Next years # Oscar It will happen on April 25, 2021.
Here’s what you need to know too:
– The Oscar award period will be extended until February 28, 2021
Nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021
– AcademyMuseum It will open on April 30, 2021 pic.twitter.com/cTsqOfsf8k
The Academy (TheAcademy) June 15, 2020
You may also like
The broadcast methods for this Belmont Stakes program will vary
India-China clash: the two sides blame each other for bloody fighting
Bypoll Council Karnataka: The Brief Lists of the Bharatiya Janata Party has four names
Kevin Knox: Could Become a Star with Knicks with a New Coach: UK Assistant
New York governor signs more police reform legislation