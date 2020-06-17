Oxford College wants to remove the statue of Rhodes

Photo copyright

Reuters Comment on the photo

The protesters were calling for the removal of the Oxford College statue from Cecil Rhodes





Aurel College in Oxford has announced that it wants to remove the controversial Cecil Rhodes statue.

On Wednesday, Oxford University College Governors voted to remove the colonial statue.

Activists called for the statue to be removed, saying it was a symbol of imperialism and racism.

The removal process is not expected to be immediate – as the college says, there will be a need for consultations on planning regulations.

The activists of “Rhodes Most Val” said that the declaration was “hope”, but they warned that they would remain cautious until the college carried out the removal process.

Activists said in a statement, that “until the statue of Rhodes stops decorating the facade of Uriel College on Oxford Highway,” there will still be protests against “imperial and colonial icons” in the university buildings.

Uriel College governors said the decision was reached “after a deep period of discussion and reflection” and in “a full awareness of the likely impact of these decisions in Britain and around the world.”

The college will launch an “independent commission of inquiry” in the legacy of Cecil Rhodes, which also includes scholarships at the university.

Comment on the photo

Oxford protesters said that the statue was no longer acceptable





The committee, chaired by Carroll Sutter, will also consider broader issues, such as support for students from black and racial minorities and a commitment to “diversity” – and will consult with groups that include students, local residents, counselors, and Rhodes should be advocates.

The fate of the statue was divided opinion.

The Minister of Universities had spoken earlier Wednesday against calls to remove the statue.

Michel Donnelan said that the attempt to “rewrite our history” would be “short-sighted” and rejected attempts to “censor or liberate” the past.

“I want to be really clear that racism is repugnant and should not be tolerated anywhere in our society, and this includes universities,” she said on an occasion to the Institute of Higher Education Policy.

Mrs. Donelan said she opposes the renaming of buildings named after the nineteenth-century statesman, William Gladstone, or the removal of the statue of Rhodes.

The protesters in the streets of Oxford demanded the statue be brought down, saying it represented imperial values ​​that were no longer acceptable.

But last week, Louise Richardson, vice president of Oxford University, offered scant support for removing the statue, and she warned against “hiding” the past.

Professor Richardson told the BBC: “My view on this is that hiding our history is not the path to enlightenment.”

“We need to understand this history and understand the context in which it was made and why people believed at the time as they thought,” she said.

“This university has existed for 900 years. For 800 of those years, the people who run the university did not believe that women deserve education. Should we condemn these people?”

Professor Richardson said: “Personally, no – I think they were wrong, but they should be judged in the context of their time.”