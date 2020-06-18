Patrick Mahums, Brittany Matthews gets ‘PG-13’ in Ozarks

He has returned to the life of the boat for Patrick Mahums and his girlfriend Brittany Matthews.

On Wednesday, Matthews posted a triple batch of shots on Instagram as she and the team captain enjoyed a day trip at Lake Ozarks. Commenting on the post, “PG-13”, Matthews hugged wearing a bikini mahomez in sweet shots, as fans responded using heart-shaped emojis.

One fan flocked, saying: “The most beautiful couple in the NFL.”

Another follower replied, “They are an amazing couple.”

One fan even told Super Bowl MVP this year to give Matthews her own ring.

“My favorite husband @ brittanylynnepatrickmahomes !!!!! King and Queen Mahomis. Put Pat on Patrick !!! Followers urged “@ patrickmahomes”.

Matthews and Mahmmos have been together for eight years, celebrating their holiday in March.

In addition to sharing the latest quarantine activities, fitness expert Matthews also posted clips of workout sessions on social media.

Matthews published Tuesday “Back to the exercises.” “This workout can be done with weights in the gym, or at home with your body weight or anything you can use as a weight! It’s a killer.”

It is unclear whether Mahums had tried it routinely.