Pete Alonso has an idea for socially distant celebrations

Pete Alonso was known for his ceremonial abilities in Crazy Mets last season by tearing his team’s shirts in midfield and throwing ice buckets on them.

How does he think the team should celebrate this season (if there is one) in the coronavirus?

Alonso, guest with Gary Cohen, Ron Darling, Keith Hernandez and Steve Gilps Recently, “Beyond the Booth Live” from SNY was recently shown, Was asked about the best way the team should celebrate in an acceptable manner from a distance.

“I mean, is this a rule?” Alonso asked when his case was brought to his attention. “I don’t want to put myself in trouble, because I don’t know if we’re going to be fined or something like that, but how are we going to celebrate going out six feet away?”

After struggling to get an immediate answer – calling it a “head prank” – the first 25-year-old policeman eventually produced a brilliant answer after a claim from Gilbs.

Gilbs had an idea for his colleague Dominic Smith, who had previously put it there during the previous SNY show. Smith suggested using selfie stick-like alternatives to keep pulling shirts on.

Alonso’s idea may have defeated her.

Alonso said: “Or what we should do is use the hose to spray the person, like a field crew hose.” “I don’t know, I don’t know.”

Although Alonso did not play, he was contributing a lot off the field during a coronavirus pandemic that supported frontline workers. He also added his support to a growing list of athletes denouncing the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, supporting the Black Life movement and pushing for more ethnic justice and an end to police brutality.

Alonso, who has said the Mets are close, is hoping to get back to the field soon.

“It is an interconnected group, and I am ready to return after it,” Alonso said. “We all pull out for each other and it’s a really good environment and a wonderful group of men. I’m excited because when we go back.”