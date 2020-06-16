PG & E in California admits responsibility for 84 deaths in massive forest fires

Pacific Gas and Electric Corporation in northern California on Tuesday pleaded guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter caused by a massive fire in 2018 that almost burned the entire town. Heaven on earth.

CEO Bill Johnson pleaded guilty on behalf of the company to the Potty County Supreme Court, and admitted that the crumbling electric network of PG&E had sparked what he called Fire Fire.

“Our equipment used to fire,” Johnson said, apologizing directly to the families of the victims. “PG&E will not forget the shooting in the camp and everything that brought it out of the area.”

The fire burned for 17 days in November 2018, burning more than 150,000 acres, leveling a large part of the picturesque city of Paradise and killing 85 people.

Prosecutors charged 84 counters of involuntary manslaughter against PG&E because they were not sure that they could establish the guilt of the company in one of the deaths.

In a dramatic court session, Judge Michael Dems read the name of each victim aloud, and pictures of the deceased were displayed on the screen as Johnson pleaded guilty.

Johnson He also pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful shooting.

Deems will officially condemn his ruling on Thursday or Friday.

While prison time is not on the table, PG&E has agreed to pay the maximum fine of $ 3.5 million for her crimes, in addition to another $ 500,000 to bear the costs of the investigation.

However, the country’s largest utility company will not be placed under criminal surveillance – He is already under A 2010 gas pipeline explosion in San Bruno, California, killing eight people.

Johnson will resign as CEO on June 30 – On the same day the judge rules to accept or reject a PG & E bankruptcy exit plan.

The company declared bankruptcy last year as part of a plan to pay $ 25.5 billion in campfire settlements and other fires that burned the country in 2017.

Of this amount, $ 13.5 billion was allocated to the families of the victims.

Under the terms of the PG&E deal with Golden State Authority regulators, 11 of the company’s 14 board members will be replaced.

Meanwhile, PG&E has pledged to take steps to prevent future forest fires, including pruning trees near power lines and replacing old equipment before a deadly breakdown.

