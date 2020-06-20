PGA Tour Nick Watney withdrew from the championship after a positive test for Covid-19

Watney, 39, withdrew from the RBC Heritage Championship in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Friday before the second round.
The organization said he had traveled in particular to the championship, which started on Thursday, and was not on board the charter flight offered by the PGA Tour.
“Nick will receive full PGA Tour support throughout his self-isolation and recovery period under CDC guidelines,” BGA Tour said in a statement.
“For the health and well-being of all of the championship-related and those in the community, the response plan implementation round began in consultation with medical experts including working with those who may have been in close contact with Nick.”
Watney, the five-time winner of the PGA Tour, played with his American teammates von Taylor and Locke Lest in the first round, getting 74 more than the record, out of pace.
The Professional Golfers Association Tour said that a total of 369 people, including players, costs and key individuals, were tested for Covid-19 before the tournament started. All of these tests were negative.
The PGA Tour declined to comment further, and asked news organizations and fans to respect Watney’s privacy.
The Heritage Championships is the second to be held since the PGA round was resumed after being suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
They are played without onlookers and strict protocols in place.
