PM Modi: Energy Consumption, Fee Collection, Economy Rebound

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that with the efforts of the past few weeks, green sprouts have appeared in the economy, including earlier high energy consumption, two wheeler production, and digital push in retail to reach pre-shutdown levels, May toll collection rose, exports rebounded again.

Moody was speaking at the sixth video session PM-CM, where he emphasized that India was better off from many countries in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.Twitter representative

Modi said these were encouraging signs, with a clear hint that the opening of the economy was likely to continue, but with caution.

He claimed that the death rate in India was very low and that timely decisions to combat the epidemic were effective in containing the spread of the virus. He also highlighted how India’s recovery rate exceeded the 50 per cent mark.

However, while presenting a compelling case for economic openness, he cautioned, “We must always bear in mind that the more we can stop the corona, the more growth stops, the more our economy opens, our offices will open, markets will open, transportation will open, as well as new job opportunities.”

He warned that any relaxation in discipline would weaken the fight against the virus.

While he talked about strengthening health infrastructure and increasing test capacity in the country, Modi stressed the importance of the economy to bounce back as well as his call for “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and called on all countries to be part of the task.

“The specific economic activity points in the states should work 24 hours a day, and loading and unloading should be accelerated to give more support to economic activities,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi talks about “holding the hand”

He also talked about the “hand holding” required for SMEs and timely credit for MSMEs.

He reminded the prime ministers about the awareness campaigns they are running, helping to provide them to workers who have gone home, using the Aarogya Setu app, and starting economic activities in their states.

Prime Ministers or representatives of Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra Nagarli Damo Kanali Sikkim and Lakshadweep are part of Tuesday’s interaction.

The second leg of the meeting will be held on Wednesday when other countries like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar will participate.

The Prime Minister praised the role of prime ministers and cooperation between the countries of the center during these difficult times. “When India’s war against Covid-19 will be analyzed in the future, this time it will be remembered for how we worked together and worked as an example of cooperative federalism,” Moody added.

The Prime Minister held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials on June 13 to review India’s response to the Coved 19 pandemic. The meeting reviewed the situation at the national level and preparation in the context of the epidemic.

At that meeting, Interior Minister Amit Shah said that “while we have so far fought a successful battle against the epidemic, the road ahead is long and the proposals made by the Prime Minister regarding the use of the mask / face mask, while preserving” the jazz act should follow everyone ” .

This was the sixth interaction between the Prime Minister and the senior ministers. The previous five were held on March 20, April 2, April 11, April 27, and May 11.