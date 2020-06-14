Police officers in the shooting by Rayshard Brooks collected evidence instead of helping: lawyer

Atlanta policemen involved in a deadly police shooting of Rayshard Brooks collected their shell covers instead of providing first aid – and waited more than two minutes before even checking his pulse, a lawyer who claims the Brooks family.

Witnesses said, “The officers went and wore plastic gloves and picked up the covers of their shells after they killed him – before providing help,” the lawyer said. Chris Stewart at a press conference on Saturday, a day after Brooks was shot dead while trying to avoid arresting driving under the influence of alcohol.

“They seem to be more interested in covering their tracks than providing assistance,” he said of the officers, Garrett Rolf and Devin Brosnan.

“The help that would have saved his life if he was allegedly taken to hospital and died in surgery. But they did not give him that.”

Instead, officers were seen on video clips around them as the father of four Brooks “dies there”, Stewart alleged from Friday night’s shooting outside Wendy’s car that the protesters later burned.

“One of them kicks and flips him,” Stewart claimed from the officers.

“We counted two minutes and 16 seconds before they checked his pulse,” he insisted on several videos of deadly fighting. “People are wondering why everyone is mad.”

Rolf – allegedly shot dead – was fired on Saturday night, while Brosnan was granted administrative leave. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields also resigned due to the fatal accident.

Stewart called for charges against the officers.

“Are you tired of such situations occurring?” Asked. He said, “People are tired of seeing black men being killed,” saying that “the only thing that no one can disagree with” is that “it shouldn’t have happened.”