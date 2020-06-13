Postponing the release of Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 movie release has been postponed again. It is said, Warner Bros. paid the hero sequel Wonderful Woman 1984 To October 2, 2020 from the date of its initial release on August 14.
The sequel to the hit movie Wonder Woman was very interesting and has not yet reached its destination. Seemingly , WW1984 It was originally announced for release on December 13, 2019. It was then moved until November 1, 2019. Then it was returned to June 5, 2020 (with producer Charles Reuven Explain the movie He had a rush before and after production and could use overtime). Then in March, with the closure of epidemiological theaters of coronaviruses, the film was postponed until August 14.
Now, thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic, the release of the film is once again delayed. Gadot Reaction to this step With distinctive optimism. She said the WW84 new release date was 10.2.20.
She was glad that this happened in the end and she couldn’t be more enthusiastic. I addressed the fans by thanking them for sticking to them. She added that they couldn’t do it without them, the fans. I went to confirm them WW1984 Worth the wait.
Jenkins also shared a message after the ad. She thanked the fans for being great and for being beside them. I went to send love and healing to the world. “
WW1984 Also the stars Chris Pine (Repeating his role as Steve Trevor), Together with newcomers Kristen Wiig (as archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah) and Pedro Pascal (as media pioneer Maxwell Lord). You can check the post here:
In these dark and frightening times, I look forward to a brighter future. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to remake WW84 movie to August 14 2020. I hope everyone is safe. I send my love to you all. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nzPUM7uQ1n
GalGadot March 24, 2020
