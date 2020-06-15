Pre-exam years to meet high school teachers

Some high school students in England who will face exams next year start returning to school from Monday – they met their teachers for the first time since the closure began in March.

Only 25% of the chosen year groups, 10 and 12, can be on-site at a time.

There will be wide variations in the number of hours individual students spend with teachers.

There are also cross-party demands for disadvantaged children to access the internet and devices at home.

The return of both high school year groups, with GCSEs and A levels next summer, will be mixed.

Many of these students, who were studying online at home, will be returning for a limited number of hours each week, or to attend teacher catch-up meetings.

Messi, a tenth year student in Hartlepool, said the school would be completely different from normal.

“We will not be in school for a long time – we will be in bubbles, which is a group of six. There are measures in place – such as a one-way system, so people are prevented from crossing the corridors,” she told BBC Radio 4 today.

But she was anxious to return after “locking her up at home and not seeing friends in person.”

“You lose your focus and your motivations to do anything,” she said. “It is important to return as quickly as possible.”

Gulliver in Tameside, Greater Manchester, said his school would not open until next week – and she said there was a lack of information about what would happen next.

Another tenth year student in Hartlepool, Isaac, said the schools were in touch with how they worked – and said it was “really important” for the youth to return.

He said they would benefit from having “routine procedures – and we feel that we are ultimately returning to normal and feeling we are making progress.”

Show Signed by four former education ministers, a former chair of Ofsted and chair of the Education Selection Committee, Robert Halfon, as well as a former prime minister, Tony Blair, receive support.

Labor MP Siobhin McDonna will present a bill on the issue in parliament on Monday.

“This policy is not a silver bullet and cannot replace months of missed education. But it will make a tangible and immediate difference to families across our country,” she said.

“Plans to catch up”

It is estimated that at least 700,000 disadvantaged children lack access to computers or the Internet, which is crucial for them to continue their education remotely.

The ministers have already set out a plan to provide 330,000 free laptops to England’s poorest children, who are at the discretion of pupils, but so far only 100,000 have been distributed to local authorities and academic funds.

A government spokesman said: “The government has already allocated 100 million pounds to support children to learn at home, and additional funding is still being paid to students at the highest rate ever to help schools support their disadvantaged students.”

Education Minister Gavin Williamson will set out details of the summer catch-up plans in the coming days.

This comes after he canceled the condition that primary schools return all students for a month before the summer vacation.

This turning point came less than two weeks after the primary elections in some areas began taking students from reception, first and sixth years.

It has sparked accusations that the prime minister mishandled the situation.

Paul Whitman, Secretary General of the National Association of Chief Teachers, said that high schools are working hard to bring students safely this week.

He added that they balance the needs of their students with the availability of staff and places, which is limited by the rules of safe exclusion.

A teacher heads survey last week indicated that nearly all schools will invite students in the chosen year groups for support and review.

He also called for a detailed and coherent plan, properly rooted in independent advice, to be agreed upon as soon as possible.

Laila Moran, a spokesperson for liberal democratic education, wrote to the Prime Minister and Minister of Education, calling for a recruitment campaign.

It also calls for the preparation of local safe space records to allow schools to use nearby vacant community buildings and community spaces.

The local councils urge the ministers to work with them to find local solutions.

Theaters and schools?

Chancellor Judith Blake, chair of the Children’s and Youth Council at the Local Government Association, said the councils were considering innovative opportunities to use cultural spaces, such as theaters and natural settings, for the much-needed teaching space.

“At the same time, it can provide cultural organizations and councils with ways to stay financially sustainable and relevant to their communities,” she said.

She added that local authorities need guarantees that they have the funds to cover recruitment costs and the rental of additional space.

“The idea of ​​opening up an additional space so that more children can be brought back to school while staying in small groups is a good idea, and it deserves more thought,” said Jeff Barton, Secretary General of the Chief Executives Syndicate, ASCL.

“You can benefit from community centers, village halls and other facilities.”

But he said that this is “only half of the equation” as additional teachers will be needed to teach the additional classes.

But Mr. Whitman said the idea was unlikely to be workable.

“Based on government guidelines, we will need roughly twice the number of classrooms available. We are talking about hundreds of thousands of places,” he said.