President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia coped with the coronavirus pandemic better than the United States – toppled President Trump’s leadership during the crisis, according to Sunday’s report.

“We are working smoothly and getting out of this situation with coronavirus with confidence and minimal losses … … but in the United States (this) does not happen.”

Putin said that Moscow’s response was more coordinated than Washington’s, because the Russian authorities worked together.

“I cannot imagine a person in the government or (Russian) regions saying that we will not do what the government or the president says,” Putin said.

“It seems to me that the problem (in the United States) is that the group, in this case, party interests, outweighs the interests of society as a whole, above the interests of the people.”

According to Russia Johns Hopkins University The map of coronavirus, has the third largest number of cases reported in the world, with 528,267.

It is behind Brazil with 850,514 cases and the United States with 2,083,082 cases.

Russia’s official death toll is 6,938, compared to 115,578 in America – but its numbers have been met with skepticism.

The official death toll nearly doubled in April on Saturday after the World Health Organization asked how low it was, According to the Washington Post.

With plug wires