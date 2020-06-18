Rahim Stirling welcomes the “huge move” after the Premier League players were injured

“I think it is a great step for the Premier League to allow such a thing to happen and it appears that we are heading in the right direction,” said Stirling, who scored the opening goal of defeating his team three goals against Arsenal.

“We see little by little the change. It was natural and it was organic. We saw the teams do that at the beginning of the previous game and we thought it was something we had to do as well.”

Beep on racism

The Premier League had previously confirmed that players would not be penalized for their knees before or during matches where they were united against all forms of discrimination.

The names on the back of the players’ shirts have also been replaced with the phrase “Black Lives Matter” and a badge supporting the movement will appear on each shirt during the remainder of the season.

It is a message backed by City Manager Pep Guardiola who said whites should apologize for the way we “treated us blacks in the past 400 years”.

“I am ashamed of what we did for black people all over the world and not just America. The problem is everywhere,” he told a news conference after the match.

With the football league resuming amid the epidemic, Clubs and its players In solidarity with the cause of black life.

The movement also made people meditate and question their past actions. Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville recently apologized to Stirling for his advice to the young man while he was on international service to England.

Sterling felt targeted at Euro 2016, and asked his coach, Neville, how to deal with him.

“When I look at that meeting now and the words I have used, I feel I have let you down,” Neville said in an interview. Interview on Sky Sports

“I feel that my basic idea was about how other players suffered abuse, whether it was Paul Gascoyne, David Beckham or Wayne Rooney, but now I realize and feel this is completely inappropriate. I failed to recognize the personal aspect.

“These players were receiving abuse due to football errors or soccer shows. You were receiving targeted abuse that was fixed before the ball was kicked in the tournament.

“At that moment, I feel that the response I gave you was insufficient, and I feel sorry for that.”

Pound sterling since He called for a better representation of blacks In positions of power in the game, she remembers how much he struggled to understand the abuse he had received.

“I came to you out of respect, but at the same time, you have no sense or understanding of what it looks like,” Neville told Sky Sports in an interview.

“I was 21 and I think it was just my second heroine, so I didn’t really understand myself what’s going on.”

Meanwhile, the current gesture of solidarity presented by Premier League players has been widely supported on social media.

Musa Okonaga Stadio podcast host says it’s not only the corporate gestures from the Premier League, but a real movement led by the player.

He wrote on Twitter: “The #BlackLivesMattter Premier League campaign is not messages to empty companies.”

“It has been pushed forward by the players, most notably Troy Denny and Luis Morgan. Denny is one of the smartest athletes I’ve ever met about the historical roots of racism. This is the power of the player.”