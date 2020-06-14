Rajnath on border tension with China: “India’s national pride will not be affected”

The line of fire is burning: a woman is killed in Uri in Kashmir

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that India’s “national pride” would not be affected in terms of border tension with China.

Singh talked about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s virtual rally for Jammuites, and also talked about abolishing Article 370 and 35A, which made the stadium strong for nationalism.

Rajnath Singh’s Home Minister.IANS

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the border tensions between India and China

“Both India and China are eager to resolve issues through talks at the military and diplomatic levels. I want to assure you that India’s national pride will not be harmed. I want to assure our opposition parties that they will not stay in and Raghnath Singh said,” The darkness will be revealed when the time comes. “

On the decision to repeal Article 370, he said that while the Kashmir valley was previously used to witness the raising of ISIS flags, the BCHR’s move, changed the scenario. He also condemned the unjustified killing of Ajay Pandita, saying it was a cowardly act.

“Earlier in Kashmir, protests were organized to demand” Kashmir Azadi “and the flags of Pakistan and ISIS were seen. Only now the Indian flag is seen there,” he said. The minister also praised Muhammad Maqbool Sharwani of Baramulla, who raised the Indian flag in the Kashmir valley in 1947.

Rajnath Singh, Lucknow’s deputy, is sworn-in as the Minister of the Union at the swearing-in ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.IANS

The leader of the BJP criticized Pakistan, saying, “Mossam replaces Chukka Hai (season change).”

“Our channels broadcast the weather forecasts for Muzaffarabad-Gilgit. Darja Harat, Pattan Ki Karan, Islamabad, Maine Bahi Kuch Harat, Imam Hun Lagi Hai (Islamabad also feels the heat). For this reason, she is determined to do more harm.”

Moving a step forward, Singh said, “Soon the people of Pakistan will demand from occupied Kashmir that they want to be with India and not under the rule of Pakistan. The day that happens, the goal that our parliament will set is Singh.”

The BJP leader also mentioned “strong India” while mentioning the incitement of the Rafale plane in the Air Force. “India is moving forward with defense. Our air force will get stronger after the incitement of the Rafale fighter plane. We don’t want to frighten anyone but we want to increase our strength to protect ourselves,” he said.

Singh started his book “Jan Sampad” with India treating the Covid 19 pandemic and how the World Health Organization has praised India’s efforts to combat the deadly virus.