Rashid Premage and his victims – a system designed to fail

Rashid Premage sums up a lot of mistakes in city services: despite over 100 arrests, he was free to walk the streets and claims to have pushed a 92-year-old woman to the ground for no reason.

Finally, on Wednesday, he witnessed a $ 50,000 detention on bail. His social worker says he suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He clearly isn’t getting enough help with that – nor has the public been protected from it.

Brimmage was caught on Tuesday for the ways of an old old teacher on the ground, as seen in the video. Although her head hit a tap, she says her injuries were minor but she is now suffering psychologically. She told the newspaper, “I fear that I can walk on the streets alone.”

In all years Primag has been arrested – more than 100 times, with 36 convictions – yet he is free to roam the streets. This year alone, it was:

A misdemeanor and harassment charge was seized in The Bronx in February.

Pulse of infringement on March 5.

He was arrested on March 9 on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, assault and attempted assault.

His regular and recurring behavior (which was summoned to openly uncover him, intercourse with and holding the back of the woman) made countless complaints to the police. But they did nothing but give him tickets and take him back on the streets.

For all the billions that Mayor Bill de Palacio spends on the homeless and the mentally ill, including through his wife’s unsuccessful ThriveNYC program, people like Brimmage are ignored – until it’s too late. When will this money be used to help people with serious mental illnesses and protect New Yorkers?

Not to blame the mayor alone. City DAs often choose not to prosecute. Judges refuse to detain defendants and impose light sentences on those convicted. State progressive lawmakers will not guarantee mandatory treatment for people with severe mental illness. Instead, they make it difficult to detain anyone, including hard-line criminals.

This last victim was lucky – unlike, for example, the four homeless men who were allegedly beaten last year by Randy Santos.

Public safety must be a top priority for the government, but not in New York.