Real Madrid’s Marcelo supports Black Lives Matter while celebrating the goal

With Real 2-0 against Eibar, Marcelo scored Los Blancos’ third goal and celebrated by kneeling and lifting his fist.

Both measures echoed those previous sports protests.

Lifting his fist, Marcelo also praised the symbol of black protest and liberation. It is worth noting that the Olympic medal winners John Carlos and Tommy Smith raised their grip on the podium at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City during the American National Anthem.