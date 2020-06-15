Real Madrid’s Marcelo supports Black Lives Matter while celebrating the goal

With Real 2-0 against Eibar, Marcelo scored Los Blancos’ third goal and celebrated by kneeling and lifting his fist.
Both measures echoed those previous sports protests.
Lifting his fist, Marcelo also praised the symbol of black protest and liberation. It is worth noting that the Olympic medal winners John Carlos and Tommy Smith raised their grip on the podium at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City during the American National Anthem.
This gesture has been adopted several times since then, and many have raised their fists during the “black life” protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
La Liga race
Real Madrid won 3-1 to remain two points behind leaders Barcelona, as Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane called up his 200th game in an unusual setting.
With the renovation of the Bernabeu stadium, the club plays the remainder of its matches at home at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium, a 6000-seat stadium located on the Real Madrid training ground.
You may also like
Is Serena Williams playing in the American Open without a daughter? Her coach doubts this
Lionel Messi in the return match for Barcelona
Catherine Davidsdotr cuts ties with Crossfit in the aftermath of the tweets of George Floyd’s founder
Crowds, yes crowds, come back to watch Super Rugby in New Zealand “Coronavirus Free”
The NFL is committed to $ 250 million over the next ten years to help combat systemic racism