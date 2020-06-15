Real Madrid's Marcelo supports Black Lives Matter while celebrating the goal
sport

Real Madrid’s Marcelo supports Black Lives Matter while celebrating the goal

By Emet / June 15, 2020

With Real 2-0 against Eibar, Marcelo scored Los Blancos’ third goal and celebrated by kneeling and lifting his fist.

Both measures echoed those previous sports protests.

While playing in San Francisco 49ers, Former NFL star kneeled out by Colin Cipernic During the American National Anthem to protest police brutality against African Americans.

Lifting his fist, Marcelo also praised the symbol of black protest and liberation. It is worth noting that the Olympic medal winners John Carlos and Tommy Smith raised their grip on the podium at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City during the American National Anthem.

This gesture has been adopted several times since then, and many have raised their fists during the “black life” protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Tommy Smith (center) and John Carlos (right) on stage at the 1968 Mexico Olympics.

La Liga race

Real Madrid won 3-1 to remain two points behind leaders Barcelona, ​​as Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane called up his 200th game in an unusual setting.

With the renovation of the Bernabeu stadium, the club plays the remainder of its matches at home at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium, a 6000-seat stadium located on the Real Madrid training ground.

Real Madrid chose to use empty stands at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano to display a banner
The Royal Spanish Federation of Football and La Liga announced before the League resumed that before playing, the teams would be played at all levels of Spanish football observe To remember the victims of the coronavirus pandemic.
At the time of writing this report, Spain had 243,928 confirmed cases Covid-19With 27,136 deaths, but less than 50 new cases in the past 24 hours.

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *