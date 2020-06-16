Rearrange the Triple Crown, Belmont unknown horse racing challenge

In the simplest years, racing horse training “is like assembling a puzzle together,” according to Hall of Fame coach Mark Cass.

But training a racing horse during a coronavirus pandemic on a triple crown that will run in a different order over a different time period and at different distances?

“This year a puzzle was put together without edges or a picture,” Cassie said on Monday. “He was crazy.”

But Casse will go crazy, because while things may look different this year, the Triple Crown is still set to happen entirely, starting on Saturday at the Belmont Stakes.

Instead of being the last leg of the Triple Crown in a five-week period, the first leg will be in a period of nearly four months. Instead of the longest race being 1 ½ mile in two sessions, it will run at 1 1 / ₈ mile in one turn – shorter than Kentucky Derby and Preakness. The voice of 90,000 fans who turn into hooves will only be replaced by sharp dirt strokes and a rallying call on empty stands.

“I don’t think there is any question at the end of 2020, you can put a big asterisk throughout the year, and definitely the triple crown is part of that,” said veteran coach Todd Bletcher, whose horses won two KFCs. Derby and three Belmont Stakes. “It’s an unorthodox triple crown series. I don’t think it will take the achievements of one horse if they can win one, two or three legs of it. These races are still very difficult to win. But it’s clearly not like trying to do all of this within five Weeks on three different distances peaking a mile and a half in Belmont. “

Usually, the first stage of the Triple Crown features the largest field – with 19 horses in the Kentucky Derby last year. This year, he is expected to start with an eight or nine horse field at Belmont Stakes.

Initially it was expected to include at least one Thoroughbred from Bob Puffert’s training, but each of his candidates has been announced since then – Nadal first, then Charlatan, due to injuries. Another first-class winner, Maxfield, chose to pass through Belmont due to the reconfiguration and instead criticized his eye towards the Kentucky Derby in September.

“I talked to people three or four weeks ago and I said that in many ways, I felt that this year Belmont Stakes will be the Kentucky Derby – the first time that the best horses meet in training, said Jack Knowlton, his favorite bet for Tiz the Law, Coast West and East Coast between them. “Obviously, due to two horse bob injuries and now with Maxfield going out, there is no star power that we all expected.”

Instead, the timetable and updated distance for other horses afforded an opportunity you may not have had in the typical triple crown season.

Dr. Post, one of my Pletcher entries with Farmington Road, may not be ready for any of the Triple Crown races if they run as normal. Tap it to Win from Casse was not nominated until 2020 in the Kentucky Derby, after undergoing post-season surgery, and probably wouldn’t even race in Belmont Stakes if it wasn’t shortened by three furlongs.

But this is how the puzzle was brought together in this strange year, and those involved in it are not complaining.

Casey said: “I am happy that we will get Belmont and get speed – at least I hope we have speed – and my path.” “So whatever the case, I’m good with that.”