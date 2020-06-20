Report: Canadians are most active in right-wing extremism online: report

No wonder Megan Markle wanted out of Canada.

According to a report published on Friday, Canadians are among the “most active” in the world when it comes to right-wing extremism online.

The Transfer, Entitled “Online Environmental Survey of Right-wing Extremism in Canada”, published by the UK-based UK-based Strategic Thinking Institute, and “found more than 6,600 pages, accounts, and channel groups on the Internet – where Canadians are involved in spreading fanatic views of whites Or misogyny or other radicalism. ” According to CBC.

Shockingly, Canadians were “very active” in offensive forums like 4Chan, even more than the Americans or the British.

Experts told the CBC that the report shows how extremism is moving toward “less organized” platforms.

Barbara Perry, director of the Center for Hate, Prejudice and Extremism at the University of Technology, Ontario, said: “To be there with the strong blows … it’s a wake-up call.”

“Globally, we have seen in recent years an increase in the activity of right-wing extremists, in terms of violent mobilization, protests, but also the use of misleading information and coordinated hatred online,” said Jacob Davy, director of ISD Research and one of the authors of the study told CBC. “Unfortunately, Canada has not escaped this trend.”

Right-wing extremists are described by researchers as “characterized by racial, ethnic, and sexual nationalism … often framed in terms of white power.”

Extremists have been linked to the shooting of the 2017 Quebec City mosque and the 2018 attack Inside Toronto.