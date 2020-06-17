Rich Americans cut spending amid coronaviruses

Rich Americans dramatically cut their personal spending during the coronavirus crisis, and poor workers suffered as a result, the researchers say.

According to New study From Opportunity Opportunities, a Harvard-based research group.

The researchers found that large spenders were greatly reduced when it came to high-touch goods and services with a greater risk of catching COVID-19, such as restaurants, hotels, and transportation. This has had a major impact on companies and workers who depend on their money.

The study says that young merchants in the wealthiest postal codes lost more than 70 percent of their revenue when the virus struck, while those in the poorest regions lost only 30 percent. The layoffs that accompanied those losses followed a similar pattern – more than 70 percent of low-wage workers in small businesses in wealthy regions lost their jobs within two weeks of the onset of the crisis, compared to less than 30 percent in the least-rent zip codes.

“Companies in wealthier regions not only lay off more low-wage workers, but also deploy fewer jobs to hire new workers, indicating that recovery may take longer in these areas.” Wrote.

But the rich were not spending less because they needed a penny, according to the study. Spending on landscapes and other luxury items that didn’t require physical contact did not drop, and professional services companies saw much lower losses, indicating that the broader drop was “mainly driven by health concerns rather than lower income or wealth.” He said.

The data reveals new dimensions of the worst economic slowdown since the Great Depression, triggered by a pandemic that forced restaurants, retailers and other companies to scale back or close their operations altogether. The crisis led to unemployment and the largest economic downturn since the Great Recession before many countries began easing closings.

The study is based on a real-time database created to track the economic consequences of coronavirus using data from credit card processors, payroll companies and other private sector sources. Researchers have reported that the federal government regularly reports economic data – such as the record 13.6 percent drop in consumer spending in April – but it is released on short periods of time and isn’t detailed enough for accurate analysis.