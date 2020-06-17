Rob Lowe's amazing friendship with Supreme Court Judge Clarence Thomas
Rob Lowe’s amazing friendship with Supreme Court Judge Clarence Thomas

By Muhammad / June 17, 2020

The Star “Gardens and Recreation” He has been in Hollywood for so long that he has had multiple friends groups, including with people most people don’t know he knows.
Thomas definitely falls into this final category, and Lowe spoke about it with Conan O’Brien in the final episode of the night show host podcast, “Conan O’Brien needs a friend.”

Lowe was discussing his new podcast, “Literally! With Rob Lowe,” and he said that since he has been in the industry for 40 years, he has had a variety of buds to invite them as guests.

“There could be people from the Brat Pack group, and they could be from” West Wing, “or” Parks and Rec. “” People might be surprised that I’m a friend … It would be really fun, “said Lowe.

When O’Brien asked what someone would be surprised about, he named Louis Thomas – which surprised O’Brien.

The host of “Mental Samurai” explained that the couple met years ago after Loye was introduced in Horatio, Algeria organisation, Which he described as “a very exclusive and very surprising community that provides scholarships for children who come from terrible and awful backgrounds but who are the best and brightest in their classes.”

“And the community of people is tacky,” said Lowe. “He is one of them.” “This is how we met. They put the medal on me in the halls of the Supreme Court.”

Lowe said that Thomas put his medal on him, and their friendship started.

Lowe said that Thomas gave Lowe his cell phone number and told him that he could call at any time, which the actor did when his son was going to law school.

“I call this cell phone and he is answering it,” said Lowe. “And you’re like,” Geez. Shouldn’t there be a checkup? And 45 minutes, he gives me advice on what my son should do towards the law school and the writer. “

