Roger Goodell encourages NFL teams to sign Colin Cabernick

Good, I hear, if he wants to resume his career in the National Football League, it is clear that it will take a team to make this decision. “But I welcome that and support a team that makes this decision and encourage them to do so.”
Referring to Cybernick in an ESPN interview, Goodell said: “If his efforts are not in the field but they continue to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and be able to help us, guide and help us make better decisions about the types of things to do in societies.” “.
Goodell said Cybernik had been invited to the talks before.
“We want to make sure everyone is welcome at that table, and try to help us deal with some of the very complex and difficult issues that unfortunately have been around for a long time,” said Goodell. “But I hope we have now reached a point where everyone is committed to making sustainable long-term change.”
Kaepernick, who led the 49ers to the 2013 Super Bowl, played his last game on January 1, 2017. Become a free agent yet.
Chloe Milas of CNN, Steve Almasi, Andy Scholes and David Claus contributed to this report.
You may also like
Royal Ascot: The Queen misses her favorite meeting for the first time in 68 years
NBA or social justice? “I feel like our people – we need attention,” says LA Laker Dwight Howard.
Manuel Neuer: Bayern Munich goalkeeper reveals what looks like playing in “ghost games” in soccer
Many Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texas players tested positive for Coronavirus
Real Madrid’s Marcelo supports Black Lives Matter while celebrating the goal