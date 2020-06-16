Roger Goodell encourages NFL teams to sign Colin Cabernick

Good, I hear, if he wants to resume his career in the National Football League, it is clear that it will take a team to make this decision. “But I welcome that and support a team that makes this decision and encourage them to do so.”

Referring to Cybernick in an ESPN interview, Goodell said: “If his efforts are not in the field but they continue to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and be able to help us, guide and help us make better decisions about the types of things to do in societies.” “.

Goodell said Cybernik had been invited to the talks before.

“We want to make sure everyone is welcome at that table, and try to help us deal with some of the very complex and difficult issues that unfortunately have been around for a long time,” said Goodell. “But I hope we have now reached a point where everyone is committed to making sustainable long-term change.”

NFL discussions come at a time when the nation has suffered calls and conversations about police brutality and racism following the death of George Floyd In Minneapolis, Bruna Taylor In Louisville and Rayshard Brooks In Atlanta, at the hands of the police.

Kaepernick did not play in the league Since the 2016 season – the same season he first sat while playing the national anthem. The midfielder said the protest had developed to kneel down after he convinced the Seattle Seahawk and Green Beret Nite Powerkipperick that he would be more respectful of the country’s army.

Kaepernick, who led the 49ers to the 2013 Super Bowl, played his last game on January 1, 2017. Become a free agent yet.

No team was offered a contract, and in October he lodged a complaint against the league. Kibernick accused NFL team owners of complicity in preventing him from signing. The NFL denied any complicity but in 2019, They reached a settlement With Cybernick and his former colleague Eric Reid, who kneeled down with him.