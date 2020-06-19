Rohit Sharma says it is fans’ passion that keeps the team going

Darren Sami demands an apology from his sexual and reproductive health team colleagues for using racial blur

Even as the cricket world prepares to return to action without fans focusing on the coronavirus, the deputy captain of limited cabins Rohit Sharma has not made bones about the fact that spectators are an integral part of national representation, team matches and victory.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Connected, Rohit talks about the day he realized the importance of fans.

Rohit Sharma scored a hundred more in this match for IndiaTwitter / ICC

Rohit Sharma talks about the motivation that fans of Indian cricket team get

Rohit said at the show, “You never realize that you are playing for the Indian cricket team until you see the support of the fans. I still remember when we won against Australia in the 2007 semi-finals, our hotel was full of fans and they were all celebrating and dancing, I never believed my eyes because I had never seen such a thing From before.

“You always see the fans on the field, but on that day in the hotel I saw all these fans and felt that it was the fans’ passion and love that kept the team going.”

Earlier, Robin Uthaba praised Rohit and Ephrat Kohli saying that while Rohit appears to be eternal while facing archers, Kohli stands out because of the way he can change gears from one shape to another.

Instagram

“When I look at Rohit, I feel like he has immortality to play a ball. He just baffles where he creates that time. It’s amazing to watch him effortlessly. Even Virat for that, when you see him racket from one copy of the game to another, you can see how clear it is, He planned for every version of the game: in cricket for one day, he almost didn’t hit the ball in the air, unless fully required during the game.

Likewise, in cricket, he will hit the ball in the air as soon as he passes 120 or 150. But in T20 cricket he pulls the big shots and his big orthodox shots that you don’t even think will play him, because you’ve seen him play a lot of good cricket on the ground in ODI & Test cricket so you don’t expect him to play that. Suddenly, the archers have to plan for every version of the game, “he said.