Royal Ascot: The Queen misses her favorite meeting for the first time in 68 years

The Horse Racing Festival is one of the most prominent events on the social calendar in Britain and was fixed in the king’s calendar.

While the race can go on as planned, the global pandemic has prevented Ascot’s usual traditions.

“In these difficult times, we are once again pleased to welcome the best horses and riders from all over the world and pay tribute to those who helped make this race event possible.

“Ascot will feel this year many different, because it is often an opportunity for friends, families and colleagues to gather and enjoy a shared passion.

“I am sure that with the courageous efforts of the organizers, owners, coaches and stable employees, it will remain one of the best sporting events in Britain and highlight the race calendar.”

The meeting usually attracts hundreds of thousands of enthusiastic spectators, but this year’s version will be limited to only those key people for race days.

The focus will be on an expanded global racing schedule with 36 competitions over five days.

However, the prize pool was reduced dramatically to an estimated $ 4.65 million – in 2019 it was $ 9.11 million – because of what Jay Henderson, the racing chief, called “unprecedented times.”