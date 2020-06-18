Russia says it supports India, but refuses to discuss bilateral issues at the RIC

Prime Minister Modi to meet Ladakh

The border tensions between India and China continue to escalate and the whole world is closely watching developments. Russia, a close ally of India and China, sided with India in the midst of a severe Sino-Indian confrontation in the actual line of control. Indeed, Moscow has confirmed that it stands by India, through thick and thin.

Although Russia has openly supported India, it is rooted in easing tensions in Latin America and the Caribbean. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Russian Ambassador to India Nikolai R. Kodachev and Deputy Head of the Russian Mission Roman Babushkin, their views on the hope for a solution between the two Asian countries.

“We hope that the tensions will worsen soon, and that the two sides maintain a constructive dialogue as well, taking into account the potential for cooperation. Russia believes it is vital for the region,” Babushkin told WION in a statement. Likewise, Lavrov and Kodashiv welcomed military delegates from the two countries who discussed procedures for resolving issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, May 21, 2018IANS

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov also expressed his concern over the confrontation between India and China, and wished the two countries to resolve issues and restore stability in the conflict zone.

“Certainly, we are watching with great interest what is happening on the China-India border. We think this is a very worrying report. But we consider that the two countries are able to take the necessary steps to prevent such situations in the future,” Peskov said. “There is a possibility for forecasting and stability in the region and that this A safe area for countries above all China and India. “

Meet the RIC FM

A representative pictureReuters

The Kremlin’s reactions come a few days before the RIC (Russia – India – China) foreign ministers meeting, scheduled for videoconference on June 23. After the epidemic of COVID-19.

But Moscow clearly denied discussing bilateral issues during the RIC meeting. Lavrov noted that “the center’s agenda does not include discussion of issues related to a country’s bilateral relations with another member of this form.”

Indian FM has not responded to this yet.