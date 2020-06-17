Serena Williams "Can't Wait" to play in this year's US Open
sport

Serena Williams “Can’t Wait” to play in this year’s US Open

By Emet / June 17, 2020
There were doubts about whether top tennis stars will compete in this year’s edition, after the US Tennis Association (USTA) He proposed a series of strict restrictions To enable the event in the midst of the epidemic.

However, the 23th major event champion has said that she is looking forward to joining the stadium in New York.

“I feel that the USTA will do a really good job to ensure that everything is amazing and everyone is safe,” she told a news conference on Wednesday.

“It will be exciting. It has been more than six months since many of us played professional tennis.

“I will definitely miss the fans, don’t get me wrong. Just being with the New York fans and hearing everyone’s delight, I will really miss that in some of these tough games. But that’s crazy, I’m not excited.”

Williams coach Patrick Muratoglu told CNN recently She will most likely miss her main home if her nearly three-year-old daughter Olympia is not with her.
Read: Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 season after suffering an injury

The tennis calendar was already severely affected by the epidemic with the Wimbledon tournament canceled this year and the French Open tournament postponed until September.

Novak Gouchekevik and Simona Halep were two notable names to express concern about the tournament in New York as the virus continued to spread in the United States.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal told reporters earlier this month that the situation was not “ideal”.

However, New York State Governor Andrew Como announced on Tuesday that the tournament will be held with a number of safety precautions.

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *