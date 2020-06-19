Seville 0-0 Barcelona: League leaders qualified for a disappointing tie

Lionel Messi has 699 career goals

The Spanish league leaders Barcelona tied in a goalless draw in Seville, leaving the title race wide open with eight games remaining.

The result means that second-placed Real Madrid can move to the point level with Barcelona when they travel to Real Sociedad on Sunday.

A free kick from Lionel Messi hit the cross in the first half, but Barcelona was disappointed by Seville’s defense.

Lucas Ocampus also hit the crossbar for the hosts before the break.

Seville sat deep, often playing with five behind, and proved to be effective as Barcelona saw a lot of ball but failed to create many clear opportunities.

Messi’s free kick was the closest they came to, and Luis Luis Suárez’s strike infiltrated almost for the first time in minutes before the end of time, but Seville had bursts of attack – Ocamphus and Mounir El Haddadi, forcing two smart rescue from Ter Stegen from close range in The first half.

Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann came on as a substitute in the 76th minute in an attempt to find the winner but had no effect.

The loaned Real Madrid defender, Sergio Regelon, had a great opportunity to score in Seville in injury time when the ball fell kindly to his favor in an unfamiliar position in the penalty area but he shot it directly to Ter Stijn.

The league leaders will play the Athletic Bilbao match on Tuesday, June 23, while Messi remains within 700 goals.