Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and other expensive Bollywood celebrity homes

Bollywood is one of the richest industries in the world. Celebrities live a luxurious life – be it designer dresses, expensive homes, great excursions or private jets. But there are only a few Bollywood biggies who are proud owners of the most expensive homes.

From Manat Shah Rukh Khan to Kinara to Shilpa Shetty, take a look at some of the most expensive Bollywood homes:

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Amir KhanPublic relations bulletin

Shahrukh Khan: The first person on the list should be King Khan. His beautiful seafront home in Bandstand, named Bandra Mannat is worth a hit of Rs. 200 crore. Mannat is a six-storey bungalow that has all the amenities including a small theater, pool, huge library, gym and SRK office at home.

Saif Ali Khan: Saif, deputies of the tenth of the Patudi family, inherited the Patoda Palace located in Haryana. The palace was built in 1900 and it equals around Rs 800 crore. It is said that the palace, which spans 10 acres of land, contains 150 rooms including seven bedrooms, seven dressing rooms, seven billiard rooms, and large rooms for drawing and dining.

Shah Rukh Khan and Manat Guri KhanTwitter

Amitabh Bachchan: Senior Bachchan, Who has ruled Bollywood for decades owns five homes in Mumbai. One of Juhu’s huts called Jalsa is the place where the Bachchan family lives and is valued at Rs. 112 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan sessionTwitter

Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, have an Arab bungalow facing a bungalow in Juhu. The beets, called Kinara, are worth Rs 100 crore.

Shilpa Shetty and Kinara Raj Kundra(Source: Twitter)

Akshay Kumar: Achilles with his family in a two-storey bungalow in Prime Beach Mumbai. The house is worth a whopping 80 crore rupees. Akshay is said to have an emotional connection to this private plot because at an early stage in his career, he had taken his pictures in the same spot and had hoped to buy the property one day.

The main beach house in Akshay KumarYouTube screenshot

Salman Khan: The Bhai of Bollywood, Salman resides in a 1BHK apartment in Bandstant and costs a jaw drop of Rs 16 crore. Salman lives on the ground floor, while his family lives on the upper floors of Galaxy Apartments. The value of the entire property is around Rs. 60 crore.

Galaxy Salman Khan ApartmentTwitter

Aamir Khan: The 5,000 square foot Bella Vista apartments are a mixture of modern Asian and European designs. It is located in Bandra West, Mumbai, and is worth Rs 60 crore.

Aamir Khan’s apartmentYouTube screenshot

John Abraham: A Dostana representative lives in a luxurious penthouse called Villa In The Sky, which costs around Rs 60 crore.