Sixth-graders use art to express life in lockdown

An online exhibition by sixth graders from 46 different colleges featuring artists expressing their experiences in securing a coronavirus pandemic.
Photo copyright Georgina Birch
Dreaming Out, Posted by Georgia Birch of the Sixth Wilberforce Model College in Hull.
The exhibition, titled At Home, was curated by the Sixth Model Colleges Association (SFCA) and includes the work of 140 students.
“This exhibition highlights the extraordinary artistic talent in our sector,” said Bill Watkin, the Authority’s chief executive.
“It is essential that we keep the arts in education safe and prosperous.
“If young people are to make a valuable contribution to society – even if they want to be successful scientists, engineers, doctors and technicians – they need to develop their creative skills, artistic sensitivities and their ability to interact with others.
“All this will be more important than ever in the post-Covid world.”
Here is a selection of works from the exhibition.
Photo copyright Emily Pritchett
Waiting game, Emily Brecht from College Forum, Farnborough.
Photo copyright Charlotte Cutter
Escape, from Charlotte Cutter of Fourth Forum College, Colchester.
Photo copyright Katie Lee Edwards
The Streets Beyond, Posted by Katie Lee Edwards of Sixth Bolton Model College.
Photo copyright Cora Slack
Sick, by Cora Slack of Sixth Lytton College in London.
Photo copyright Sorcha Mary Keeshan
Birthday at Lockdown, by Sorcha Mary Keeshan from Woodhouse College in London.
Photo copyright Lee Cleverley
Routines, by Lee Cleverley of Priestley College in Warrington.
Photo copyright Victoria Bansu
Across the Darkness, by Victoria Bansu, from the College of Christ of the Sixth King in London.
Photo copyright Isabel Perchall / Edward Coleston
Fragmented, Posted by Isabelle Perchall and Edward Coulston of Holy Cross College, Perry.
Photo copyright Neil Hamilton
Lost in thought, Neil Hamilton from Loreto College in Manchester.
Photo copyright Lauren Sargent
Heading in the Clouds, by Lauren Sargent from One Sixth Form College in Ipswich.
Photo copyright Ellie-Mai Holmes-McClure
Champion in Crisis, by Elie Mae Holmes MacLaurus from Sixth Cadbury College in Birmingham.
Photo copyright Lauren Burg / Abigail spill
Home, Written by Lauren Burg and Abigail Lake from Holy Cross College, Puri.
Photo copyright Lily Judy
Nick Online, Posted by Lily Judy of Sixth Form College, Colchester.
Photo copyright Tina Shammas
Monday morning in lockdown … Tina Deacon from Bolton Sixth Model College.
Photo copyright Matilda Milbank
Matilda Milbank removed from the Sixth Model King’s College London.
Photo copyright Morgan Wright
Untitled – Dead & Alive Project, by Morgan Wright of New College, Doncaster.
Photo copyright Dorotia Szabo
Apartment, Posted by Dorotia Szabo of Xaverian College in Manchester.
At home he works until June 19.
All images are subject to copyright