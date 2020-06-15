Sixth-graders use art to express life in lockdown

An online exhibition by sixth graders from 46 different colleges featuring artists expressing their experiences in securing a coronavirus pandemic.

Dreaming Out, Posted by Georgia Birch of the Sixth Wilberforce Model College in Hull.





The exhibition, titled At Home, was curated by the Sixth Model Colleges Association (SFCA) and includes the work of 140 students.

“This exhibition highlights the extraordinary artistic talent in our sector,” said Bill Watkin, the Authority’s chief executive.

“It is essential that we keep the arts in education safe and prosperous.

“If young people are to make a valuable contribution to society – even if they want to be successful scientists, engineers, doctors and technicians – they need to develop their creative skills, artistic sensitivities and their ability to interact with others.

“All this will be more important than ever in the post-Covid world.”

Here is a selection of works from the exhibition.

Waiting game, Emily Brecht from College Forum, Farnborough.





Escape, from Charlotte Cutter of Fourth Forum College, Colchester.





The Streets Beyond, Posted by Katie Lee Edwards of Sixth Bolton Model College.





Sick, by Cora Slack of Sixth Lytton College in London.





Birthday at Lockdown, by Sorcha Mary Keeshan from Woodhouse College in London.





Routines, by Lee Cleverley of Priestley College in Warrington.





Across the Darkness, by Victoria Bansu, from the College of Christ of the Sixth King in London.





Fragmented, Posted by Isabelle Perchall and Edward Coulston of Holy Cross College, Perry.





Lost in thought, Neil Hamilton from Loreto College in Manchester.





Heading in the Clouds, by Lauren Sargent from One Sixth Form College in Ipswich.





Champion in Crisis, by Elie Mae Holmes MacLaurus from Sixth Cadbury College in Birmingham.





Home, Written by Lauren Burg and Abigail Lake from Holy Cross College, Puri.





Nick Online, Posted by Lily Judy of Sixth Form College, Colchester.





Monday morning in lockdown … Tina Deacon from Bolton Sixth Model College.





Matilda Milbank removed from the Sixth Model King’s College London.





Untitled – Dead & Alive Project, by Morgan Wright of New College, Doncaster.





Apartment, Posted by Dorotia Szabo of Xaverian College in Manchester.





At home he works until June 19.

All images are subject to copyright