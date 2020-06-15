Sixth-graders use art to express life in lockdown
By Arzu / June 15, 2020

An online exhibition by sixth graders from 46 different colleges featuring artists expressing their experiences in securing a coronavirus pandemic.

Georgina Birch

Dreaming Out, Posted by Georgia Birch of the Sixth Wilberforce Model College in Hull.

The exhibition, titled At Home, was curated by the Sixth Model Colleges Association (SFCA) and includes the work of 140 students.

“This exhibition highlights the extraordinary artistic talent in our sector,” said Bill Watkin, the Authority’s chief executive.

“It is essential that we keep the arts in education safe and prosperous.

“If young people are to make a valuable contribution to society – even if they want to be successful scientists, engineers, doctors and technicians – they need to develop their creative skills, artistic sensitivities and their ability to interact with others.

“All this will be more important than ever in the post-Covid world.”

Here is a selection of works from the exhibition.

A girl looks bored next to a pile of table gamesPhoto copyright
Emily Pritchett

Waiting game, Emily Brecht from College Forum, Farnborough.

A picture of a girl reading a book surrounded by booksPhoto copyright
Charlotte Cutter

Escape, from Charlotte Cutter of Fourth Forum College, Colchester.

A picture of a young child looking out the windowPhoto copyright
Katie Lee Edwards

The Streets Beyond, Posted by Katie Lee Edwards of Sixth Bolton Model College.

Black and white picture of a person lying in bed surrounded by propertyPhoto copyright
Cora Slack

Sick, by Cora Slack of Sixth Lytton College in London.

A man celebrates his birthday at homePhoto copyright
Sorcha Mary Keeshan

Birthday at Lockdown, by Sorcha Mary Keeshan from Woodhouse College in London.

Photo montage of a Petri dish with words around it discussing obsessive-compulsive disorderPhoto copyright
Lee Cleverley

Routines, by Lee Cleverley of Priestley College in Warrington.

A man sitting on the sofa with a mobile phone in his earPhoto copyright
Victoria Bansu

Across the Darkness, by Victoria Bansu, from the College of Christ of the Sixth King in London.

Picture and art montage showing a desk lamp next to the windowPhoto copyright
Isabel Perchall / Edward Coleston

Fragmented, Posted by Isabelle Perchall and Edward Coulston of Holy Cross College, Perry.

A picture of a girl who looks sad and lost in thoughtPhoto copyright
Neil Hamilton

Lost in thought, Neil Hamilton from Loreto College in Manchester.

A person stands in a field and holds a mirror showing the skyPhoto copyright
Lauren Sargent

Heading in the Clouds, by Lauren Sargent from One Sixth Form College in Ipswich.

Black and white picture of a woman at home with two childrenPhoto copyright
Ellie-Mai Holmes-McClure

Champion in Crisis, by Elie Mae Holmes MacLaurus from Sixth Cadbury College in Birmingham.

Creative montage showing many different types of digital mediaPhoto copyright
Lauren Burg / Abigail spill

Home, Written by Lauren Burg and Abigail Lake from Holy Cross College, Puri.

Photo of a young manPhoto copyright
Lily Judy

Nick Online, Posted by Lily Judy of Sixth Form College, Colchester.

Black and white montage for a laptop, phone, TV and woman walking in a face maskPhoto copyright
Tina Shammas

Monday morning in lockdown … Tina Deacon from Bolton Sixth Model College.

A montage of a young woman in various situations around the living roomPhoto copyright
Matilda Milbank

Matilda Milbank removed from the Sixth Model King’s College London.

Composite image showing the face of a woman surrounded by flowersPhoto copyright
Morgan Wright

Untitled – Dead & Alive Project, by Morgan Wright of New College, Doncaster.

A woman paints a picture in her bedroomPhoto copyright
Dorotia Szabo

Apartment, Posted by Dorotia Szabo of Xaverian College in Manchester.

At home he works until June 19.

