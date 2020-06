“Star Spangled Logo”: “I don’t think it is appropriate” to play the American national anthem at professional sporting events, says Bruce Arena

Speak to ESPN Taylor Tolman “I think this puts people in embarrassing situations,” said Arena.

“We don’t use the national anthem in movie theaters, on Broadway, and other events in the United States, and I don’t think it’s appropriate to have a national anthem before baseball, MLS.”

Arena added: “You are thinking about it in the American Football League, most of the players who are standing in the field during the national anthem are international players, and they are not even Americans.

“So why do we play the national anthem? With all due respect, I live in the greatest country in the world but I think it is not appropriate.”