Sushant Singh Rajput, a famous Bollywood actor, has passed away at the age of 34

Police and Indian media said that famous Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday.

Initial reports, quoting police, said the 34-year-old actor was found stranded in his apartment in Bandra district.

Mumbai police spokeswoman Pranaya Ashok confirmed the death and said details were being investigated.

Rajput, who started out as a TV actor, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with director Abhishek Kapoor in “Kai Po Che”, based on Chetan Bhagat’s book.

Social media was flooded with the condolences of the actor, with many reacting to the news of disbelief.

“Sushant Singh Rajput … a bright young actor who went very soon,” tweeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He excelled on television and in movies. His rise in the entertainment world inspired many and left behind unforgettable performances. I was shocked by his death. My thoughts with his family and his fans. Shanti’s mother. “

“Frankly, this news left me shocked and silent,” Bollywood star Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter.

“I absolutely don’t believe this … He is shocking … a beautiful actor and a good friend … he is disheartening,” actor Nawazuddin Seddiqi tweeted.

Rajput Captain India’s former cricket team Mahindra Singh Doni played in the 2016 movie. Donnie: The Untold Story. Other films include “Kedarnath, Sonchiriya” (Golden Bird) and “Raabta” (Connection).

It was last seen in the 2019 Netflix movie “Drive”.

Mumbai, the financial center of India and home to Bollywood, is plagued by a pandemic of coronavirus that has stopped entertainment businesses entirely in the country.