"Swing Low, Sweet Chariot": English rugby union presidents review a slave-era song used for chanting
By Emet / June 20, 2020
The Rugby Football Association did not immediately respond to CNN, but in a statement released to British media the organization said it was determined to “accelerate change and raise awareness” as The issue of black life Movement claims Companies And institutions to rethink how they work.

“The RFU has stated that we need to do more to achieve diversity and we are determined to accelerate change and raise awareness,” the governing body said in a statement.

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot has long been part of rugby culture and has been sung by many people who are unaware of its origins or sensitivity.

“We are reviewing its historical context and our role in educating fans to make informed decisions.”

Former English rugby union player Maggie Alfonso talked about why she didn’t sing the song, and wrote Twitter: “I will never stop using my voice !!”
Brian Moore, English rugby union player and former commentator He said: “The world has progressed, and things that were normal at the time should not necessarily be normal now … They must be celebrated in their proper context.”

But Michael Vaughan, the former English cricket captain, published a news story about issues about the song on Instagram with an explanation: “Please tell me if I am wrong … but this definitely cannot be true !! ??”

Read: “A slap in the face of history” – Should a hymn song be used as a hymn?

Is it appropriate for rugby fans to sing a slave song?

The song “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” is one of the most well-known African American spirituality. Venerable, emotional and rooted in the horrors of American slavery and the suppression of race.

But over the past three decades, the familiar melody has been the hymn to the English rugby union team, a haunted choir that resonates in the stadiums where the national team plays.

And herein lies the problem.

Cornell Brooks, President of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
In 2017, CNN Sport examined whether it was correct that a slave-era song – a song believed to be a coded message for those slaves seeking an underground railroad to freedom – used to motivate a national team to sport glory.

Should thousands of English fans who mostly speak middle-class, mostly white, sing about words about suffering and despair

Cornell William Brooks, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored Persons (NAACP), described the use of this spirituality in the sports field: “a slap in the face of the history of slavery.” Brooks is now Professor of Nonprofit Practice and Professor of Public Leadership and Social Justice at Harvard Kennedy School.
Lord Hermann Osseley, head of anti-racism group Kick it Out in 2017, said the singing of “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” to encourage the rugby team is a matter of “ignorance, lack of sensitivity and arrogance”, while American academics described it Open civilization.

Three years ago, when CNN asked her if the RFU would review the use of “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” a spokesman for the English rugby governing body said: “Swing Low has been associated with rugby and rugby clubs for decades. It has been sung by fans to lead the England rugby team.”

