Taylor Swift is educated in Junteenth and wants you to be too

By Muhammad / June 19, 2020

What’s more, Swift wanted to educate her followers about the celebration, so the star singer posted information on her official social media accounts about the holiday also known as Freedom Day.

June 19 commemorates the day when slaves in Texas learned that slavery was over – two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Declaration to Free Slaves.

On Friday, Swift posted a video of The Root author Daniel Young explaining Juneteenth’s origins and why it should be a national holiday.

She thanked Yong and the site before sharing her thoughts on today.

Swift wrote in the comment: “Personally, I made a decision to exempt all employees on June 19 to celebrate Freedom Day from now on, and to continue to educate myself on the history that brought us to this present moment.” . “For my family, everything that happened recently gives us an opportunity to think about any part of our life and to listen to and reprogram it was not loudly and fiercely hostile, and not leaving the franchise latent when it can be used to defend what’s right.”

Mail came days After Swift took up the question of Confederate monuments in her tenure that Tennessee adopted, Writing on social media, “As a Tennessee, I feel nauseous because there are antiquities in our country celebrating historical racist figures who have done evil things. Edward Carmak and Nathan Bedford Forest were respected figures in the history of our state and should be treated as this.”

