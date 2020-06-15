The Academy Awards were postponed until April 2021

The Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Academy announced on Monday that the 93rd Academy Awards will not continue on February 28 as planned.

“For more than a century, films have played an important role in calming, inspiring and amusing us at the darkest times. It has definitely achieved this year. We hope to extend our eligibility and award history, to offer flexibility, Academy President David Robin and Academy Chief Don Hudson said in a statement Shared: “Filmmakers need to finish and publish their films without being penalized for anything beyond anyone’s control.”

In addition to the delay, the Academy agreed to extend the eligibility period for films, which usually corresponds to the calendar year. For the 2021 Academy Awards, the new window will be extended until February 28, 2021.