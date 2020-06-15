The Academy Awards were postponed until April 2021

The Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Academy announced on Monday that the 93rd Academy Awards will not continue on February 28 as planned.
“For more than a century, films have played an important role in calming, inspiring and amusing us at the darkest times. It has definitely achieved this year. We hope to extend our eligibility and award history, to offer flexibility, Academy President David Robin and Academy Chief Don Hudson said in a statement Shared: “Filmmakers need to finish and publish their films without being penalized for anything beyond anyone’s control.”
In addition to the delay, the Academy agreed to extend the eligibility period for films, which usually corresponds to the calendar year. For the 2021 Academy Awards, the new window will be extended until February 28, 2021.
The deadlines for application have also changed.
ABC and the producers did not mention how the delay or ongoing recommendations to mitigate coronaviruses will affect the actual broadcast format.
“We found ourselves in an unknown area this year, and we will continue to work with our partners in the academy to ensure that next year’s fair is a safe and festive event that also embodies the enthusiasm for the opening of the Academy of Motion Pictures museum,” Curry said. Burke, president of ABC Entertainment.
The Museum of Moving Image Academy, which was scheduled to open on December 14, 2020, will open on April 30, 2021.
The amendments to the 2021 ceremony come almost three months after the coronavirus spread in the United States and the rest of the world, disrupting every corner of life, including the entertainment industry.
Since then, almost every aspect of film and television production has been postponed or had to be re-imagined, from film releases to film festivals.
Tribeca and YouTube teamed up with a ten-day virtual film festival titled We Are One: A Global Film Festival late last month, but the event was far from the typical Oscar production that sets out the season season calendar.
Meanwhile, with theaters closed all over the country, release calendars have been changed, and changed in an unprecedented way in the summer movie season. The result is a calendar release of a completed movie at the end of the year.
Some upcoming summer movies such as “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Black Widow” have turned their releases into fall, often occupied by films that will be in strong conflict that comes the award season. (There were exceptions to this, of course).
It remains to be seen if films with new dates will be released on time.
Some films only took a digital approach to launching them in response to the epidemic.
This step has been described as a one-time franchise.
You may also like
Catherine Williams Dunning, daughter of rural singer Hank Williams Junior, has passed away at the age of 27
Alum “ SNL ” Jay Pharoah says that Los Angeles police approached him at gunpoint and knelt on his neck
Dolly Parton statues instead of confederate monuments is what some want
Barbara Streisand presents Disney gifts to George Floyd’s daughter
Amy Grant shares the heart surgery scar pictures