The Bank and the Church of England apologize for the historical bondage bonds

Both the Bank of England and the Church of England apologize for the role some of the VIPs played in the slave trade.

Conservatives and former BoE directors benefited from slavery, as did the bishop and dozens of other clerics.

The bank said it will ensure that the photos of former governors involved in the slave trade are not shown on its premises.

The church described its history as a “shame.”

“Slavery and exploitation have no place in society,” a church spokeswoman said.

The links were the Bank of England and the Church of England First reported by the Telegraph.

Pressure is growing around companies around the world to tackle bonds of slavery and address racial inequality after George Floyd’s death in the United States last month while in police custody.

“Racism – the ideology used to justify slavery – is a legacy that still constitutes life chances for people from the African and Caribbean heritage in the United Kingdom,” said Dr. Katie Donnington, a lecture professor of history at the University of London South Bank.

“It is an important step that companies with historical ties to transatlantic slavery have now begun the process of recognizing the past.”

Slave description

In 2006, the church A voice to apologize For the descendants of the slave trade victims.

Her missionary arm, the SPG, has inherited three sugar plantations in the Caribbean.

The farm was run for the church by professional farmers, but its profits went to the missionary group. Slaves working in the estate were marked on their chests with the word “community”.

Now, the Telegraph reports, nearly 100 clerics have individually benefited from slavery.

“While we recognize the leadership role that clerics and active members of the Church of England have played in securing abolition of slavery, it is a shame that others within the Church actively committed and benefited from slavery,” she said.

When slavery was abolished in 1833, the UK government raised huge sums for compensation. However, that money was not paid to those who were enslaved, but instead was given to the slave owners because of their “loss of their human possessions.”

“An unacceptable part of history”

Database collected University College London It appears that at least 11 of the bank’s former governors and 16 of the first managers have either benefited from these payments or have had ties to the slave trade.

“There is no doubt that the slave trade in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries was an unacceptable part of the history of the English language,” a bank spokeswoman said.

“As an institution, the Bank of England itself has never been directly involved in the slave trade, but it is aware of some unforgivable contacts that involve former rulers and managers and apologize to them.”

She said that the bank has started a “comprehensive review” of its image collection to ensure that there are no photos of anyone involved in the slave trade.

The videos showed Mr. Floyd, who was unarmed and handcuffed, dying after a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

On Wednesday, pubs Greene King and the Lloyd’s of London insurance market also apologized for their historical links to the slave trade.

One of Greene King’s founders owned a number of farms in the Caribbean, while Lloyd’s marine insurance business flourished on the transatlantic slave trade.