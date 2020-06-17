The British Library in Bangalore is online, and readers find it difficult to bid farewell

Prime Minister Modi to meet Ladakh

“Our buildings may be closed but we are open to everyone over the Internet,” said the British Library tweet, where the British Council Library plans to go online for the love of reading. In fact it will not be very easy to announce to readers and its members in Bangalore.

According to a statement issued by the Council’s Library on the Internet, “The British Council’s Library, the Center for Literature and Cultural Activities, closes its physical space and transmits it entirely over the Internet.”

British Library in Bengaluru

It also added that “Our physical library in Bengaluru has now turned into a fully online service, where you can access a variety of content through our digital library from your home.”

Although this sounds modern and up to date, the magic of reading can only be understood by people who were regular in the library at Kasturba Cross Rd.

The group has been renewed online

Siddhart Lal, a student and member of the library, stated that everything that goes on the Internet and even the British Library is nothing but that he will miss the warmth and atmosphere that he found in the library. “Although there may be thousands of things available in the virtual world for readers, visiting a library and navigating through the pages of the book cannot be compared.”

The library statement also mentioned that the electronic collection was renewed and included thousands of newspapers, magazines, audiobooks, e-books, comics, podcasts, self-development and training resources. Members can access a large number of entertainment content with unlimited right to use the services.

Also, there are many offers offered by the library to members but it seems that people will lose their daily or weekly dose of reading books in the library.

Nakul Shinoy from Bengaluru wrote on Twitter, “very sad to hear that the inBritish library in # Bangalore will be closed – and it will move completely online. It hasn’t been great since moving to the new building, but it didn’t expect that. To close completely.”

Social media users on Twitter and Facebook have sent messages expressing their affiliation with the library. Although the British Council Library is fully ready to launch a platform for both Android and iPhone users in June, there are many city dwellers who will miss the fragility of pages and the smell of a new book when they cross the library building in Bangalore.