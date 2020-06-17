The broadcast methods for this Belmont Stakes program will vary

The 152 Belmont Stakes will never be the same before. This includes television.

Not only will NBC Sports broadcast a fan race shorter and shorter, it will do so with about a quarter of its cameras compared to last year. It will also have a quarter of the regular staff working on the event.

But the main producer of horse racing, Rob Highland, pledges that production will look and look as good as always thanks to teamwork with the New York Racing and Innovation Society.

Belmont takes the lead instead of third in the triple crown races because of the coronary virus pandemic.

“This is basically the biggest sporting event in four months,” said Mike Terrico, NBC host.

Trico and analyst Randy Moss will be at the network’s Stamford, Connecticut studio as part of a production that will be different in its scope, but a product NBC says will look the same.

Let’s take a look at what you’ll see and how NBC will do.

Fewer cameras, same look

Hyland will usually have 25 NBC special cameras for this event, but instead will have seven cameras. The network will use 24 NYRA cameras on site to fill in some blanks. In addition, you will use a helicopter for overhead viewing.

“The actual coverage of a sporting event should not look different,” said Highland.

Raise the microphone

NBC plans to put the microphones on three riders on race day.

The NYRA trainer will wear a high-power microphone and radio that will be broadcast. This will allow broadcasters to speak with the winning rider immediately after the race.

Without 90,000 fans screaming, Hyland believes that the race sounds will really boost the broadcast.

Social remote interviews

Reporters will be Britney Yorton and Kenny Rice at hand. They will conduct interviews using a 6-foot boom microphone, which will respect the social distance and will still be able to transmit sound.

There will also be six microphones around the venue, including in the circuit, where NBC will be able to conduct interviews.

Virtual parties

The racing competition is in the event, so NBC teamed up with the Breeders Cup and America’s Top Racing to create virtual viewing parties across the country. They will be included in the show. The network will also be able to reach primary horse owners.

Connection

Larry Colmos will be on his tenth call. Will it be affected by the lack of fans?

“I was thinking about it earlier, I don’t think so,” said Colmos. “The main difference is the run-up to the race when you hear the audience.”

Colmus will summon the race from a closer perspective. Instead of the press level, it will be closer to the third floor in the stands.

“It would be kinda elegant,” said Colmos.

Track anchor John Imperial will still continue to call, but NBC and NYRA are working to ensure that without crowd Imperial Colmus does not hold.

Handicap

The race will be 1 1 / ₈ mile versus 1 ₈ mile. Handicapped Eddie Olzek will be in the basement of his Chicago home.

Less is more

NBC said the number of Belmont Stakes will be 50, compared to 200 last year. This could be one of the enduring effects of the pandemic on sports television production, as fewer people, especially on site, are likely to move forward.