The first cases of hepatitis in New Zealand came within 24 days from the UK

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

Photo of travelers arriving at Auckland International Airport





New Zealand confirmed two new cases of coronavirus, ending a 24-day streak for the absence of new infections in the country.

Both women, who belong to the same family, traveled from the United Kingdom and were granted special permission to attend a parent’s funeral.

New Zealand last week lifted all local restrictions, declaring the country virus-free.

However, severe border restrictions remained in place – only allowing citizens and key workers to enter.

But waivers can be granted, and Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the Director-General of Health of New Zealand, said there is an “agreed plan as part of the approval process”. [including] Travel arrangements. “

It is not known whether the patients are citizens of the United Kingdom, New Zealand or anywhere else.

How the ‘Five Million’ NZ Team Covid-19

How New Zealand beat the virus and regained coffee

Women – one in their thirties and one in their forties – arrived in New Zealand from the United Kingdom on June 7, via Doha and Brisbane, and were quarantined.

They stayed in an isolated, managed hotel in Auckland, and on June 12, they applied for an exemption to visit their dying parents – who died later that night.

They were given permission to travel to Wellington on June 13.

One of the women had “mild symptoms”, but this was previously set.

Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, Director General of Health, said on Tuesday that they traveled to Wellington in a private car and did not use any public facilities during this trip.

They stayed with a family member in Wellington. That family member has now been isolated.

Women were tested on Monday and results confirmed on Tuesday.

Dr. Bloomfield added that Moving Ahead asked “the release of anyone for merciful exemption.” [to be] Tested and [have] Negative result “before their release.

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media “I did a little dance”: Smiling Ardern confirms that New Zealand is Covid-19 free in early June

Since June 8, all newcomers to New Zealand have been tested for Covid-19 and they must pass for 14 days of isolation or quarantine.

Late last Monday, New Zealand moved to the lowest level of the four-tier alert system – making it one of the few countries in the world to return to normal before the epidemic.

In light of this, social divergence is not required and there are no restrictions on public gatherings.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern celebrated the move, but warned that the country “will definitely see cases again,” adding that “the removal is not a point in time, it is an ongoing effort.”

New Zealand has been hailed as a success story in its handling of the virus – soon closed its borders and implemented strict closures nationwide.

Latest cases The total number of cases in New Zealand since the outbreak began is 1,506. The death toll has not changed at 22.