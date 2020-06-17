The government of Tamil Nadu grants the martyr soldier Havildar Bazani 20 lux

A sea of ​​immigrants gathered in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, for your private trains

The confrontation between India and China claimed the lives of several soldiers. Chinese and Indian forces were fully involved in the battle, and Indian soldiers made the final sacrifice to defend the country.

Havildar Bazani from the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu is said to be among the three Indian soldiers who were martyred near Ladakh While fighting the Chinese army. His service to the country is recognized by the Tamil Nadu state government, with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami The announcement of the solatium of Rs 20 lakh for the family also offered a government job (based on qualifications) to relatives.

Colonel Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar states and Sibuye Apogee, also threw their lives in the violent confrontation with the Chinese army that took place near the Gallowan Valley in Ladakh Monday evening.

Tamil leaders Nadu, including the Prime Minister, directed social media to honor the brave soldiers. According to his wife’s father, the family of Havildar Bazani was informed of his death in the early hours.

Havildar Pazani who came from Kadukalur village in Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu, has served the Indian Army proudly for 22 years. He left behind his wife and two children.