The house of Vladimir Putin has a sterile tunnel protection tunnel

This itinerant facility was built at the residence of Putin Novo Ujaryovo outside Moscow. The Russian leader was largely working from home by videoconferencing during the Covid-19 pandemic, with a few personal meetings.
The RIA report stated that the tunnel is designed to purify everyone who passes through it “with a fine fog of water.”
The agency said that the announcement of the installation of the tunnel was made by Ivan Beluzetsev, governor of the Penza region of Russia.
The technology was developed by a local company called Motor Technologies, which assembles car wash equipment and industrial applications, according to Peloservice.
In April, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that every person who meets the Russian President will be tested for coronaviruses and that all such appointments will be made with social exclusion.
Russia has the third largest number of coronavirus cases in the world. It has reported more than 550,000 injuries and 7,400 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
