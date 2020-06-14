The man behind Lakh Crore deals for Jio’s Rs 1: Manoj Modi directs 4 generations of Ambani

Mukesh Ambani helped his younger brother, Anil Ambani, to pay off debts owed to Swedish company Ericsson

We often see Ambanis in the limelight and some other executives who are not ashamed of being in the limelight, but very little is known about one man who has been growing in Jio’s deals for Rs. 99,000 crore. This is Manoj Modi – the anonymous hero of Reliance Industries Limited who has been closely associated with the conglomerate for nearly 40 years.

After working with the late Dhirubhai Ambani then with Mukesh and Nita Ambani and now with Isha and Aakash Ambani, watch Modi and advise the generations in the company. He is a man with a prolific role in the company, surprising to see how he managed to stay out of the radar for so long.

Moody’s personal life remains a mystery, but his role in RIL and most importantly in Jio Platforms dealings is too huge to be missed. Here’s what is known as Mukesh Ambani’s right hand and the man who played a major role in the spree of a deal in excess of $ 13 billion.

Manoj Modi

Less famous facts about Manoj Modi

Even when India has been totally closed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the past few months, Reliance has grabbed the headlines by signing some of the mega deals that shocked everyone. It all started with Facebook buying a 9.99 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs. 43,000 crore. With the signing of new deals, more and more investors joined the Jio Trolley by bringing in massive investments worth Rs. 102,432.15 crore from various technology investors, including Silverlake, Vista, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, Adia, most recently TPG and L Catterton. Going to the reports, Moody was an important negotiator in all of these deals and his appearance in meetings only meant concluding the deal.

Moody is the guy behind the scenes show. He does not have any flashy or labeled titles nor is part of the RIL board. But his presence is crucial in guiding some of the biggest decisions in RIL. He usually controls negotiations from behind, and directs executives about when to end matters or when to lose. He has a reputation for making a tough bargain in deals.

President of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani with his son Akash Ambani and close colleague Manoj Modi at the Reliance Geo Open Office in Mumbai on November 4, 2015.IANS

Moody is director of Reliance Retail Ltd and its communications company Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. It is now clear that he is not a man who performs public appearances or interviews. But in a video conference, he demonstrated his humble nature by diminishing his skills, his contribution to the company and its decisions.

“I don’t understand the strategy. In fact, people know internally that I don’t even have a vision. I’m dealing with our internal staff, and I’m training, mentoring, and guiding them on how to do something.”

But his vision of the company could not be placed more appropriately than what he said at the video conference he was persuaded to participate in. “Our principle in Reliance is very simple: unless everyone earns money while working with us, you cannot have sustainable business.”

A man in his tenure, understanding, loyalty, and charisma could not be noticed for a long time. Although he is not on social media – not on Twitter, Facebook or even LinkedIn.