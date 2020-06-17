The name of the PM aircraft will be changed at a cost of 900,000 pounds

Photo copyright

Crown copyright

The plane used by Boris Johnson and members of the royal family for international travel is repainted in the colors of the Union flag to “better” represent the United Kingdom abroad.

No. 10 said that “changing the brand” in red, white and blue would cost about 900,000 pounds.

Downing Street said it represented “value for money” and all work was done in the UK.

But the opposition parties were decisive, saying the money would be better spent to help victims of the coronavirus.

No. 10 said the plane is currently in Cambridgeshire to repaint its pre-planned “national brand”.

The Prime Minister, other ministers, and senior members of the Royal Family use the Royal Air Force in official engagements.

What is behind the decision of the Prime Minister’s Aid Department?

The Prime Minister makes his first flight on a VIP RAF plane

She said the change would mean that the aircraft “could better represent the United Kingdom around the world, while also maintaining its military capacity to refuel the aircraft.”

Downing Street said that all business benefits UK suppliers.

The Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group told the BBC that they are working on the plane, which is much larger than they would normally work on.

Photo copyright

PA Media Comment on the photo

Boris Johnson speaks to reporters aboard Voyager in 2019





But Acting Liberal Democratic Party leader Sir Ed Davy said it would have been better to spend money to support treatments for coronary patients.

The Scottish National Party attacked Action Time, which came after the government changed on Tuesday over providing school meal vouchers to low-income families during summer holidays.

The Labor Party asked why the government spent nearly one million pounds “to redecorate a plane that had been in all probability stalled for months due to the coronavirus.”

“When families across the country are concerned about their jobs, health, and education of their children, they will rightly question the government’s priorities,” Northern Shadow Minister Louise Haig said.

“This is just a bogus project for the prime minister,” Labor Party deputy Chris Bryant told the BBC.

“People who work in my constituency and fear that they will lose their jobs will ask why this priority is on the ground,” he said.

The RAF Voyager, the Airbus A330, was redesigned for use by the UK government in 2015, at a cost of 10 million pounds.

It was first used to transport David Cameron and other ministers to the NATO summit in Poland in July 2016.

At the time, the government defended the expenses, saying it was cheaper than chartering flights and would save about 775,000 pounds annually.