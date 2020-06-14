The players’ union pushes MLB to cut the final game: Sherman

Basically the MLB players told us to cut the final game – the next step should be to inform the association of how many games the owners want to play with full salaries.

The MLB told the MLB on Saturday that it would not contradict the league’s latest proposal. While that, Syndicate Executive Director Tony Clarke said in a statement“Unfortunately it seems that more dialogue with al-Douri will be useless. It is time to get back to work. Tell us where and when.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred holds the rights through the March 26 agreement to impose a season of any length as long as players receive their full salary. The league insisted that this be the last resort, but indicated that this season would be between 48-54 games.

If MLB imposes a season, the Confederation will surely face disagreement with any additional benefits the league seeks such as extended playoffs and microphones for players during matches. The consortium may then file a complaint alleging that the owners failed to meet the goodwill condition of trying to play as many games as possible, putting in the hands of the arbitrator whether it would save players hundreds of millions of dollars in lost wages.

But players are obligated to report to the camp, although any player can withdraw. Players who considered a high risk for bad results if they contracted with COVID-19 could withdraw and still receive salary and service time. What will be intriguing is the number of non-high-risk players making their statement by turning away too. Players who need service time, for example, to access a free agency like Mookie Betts, James Paxton, JT. Realmuto and Marcus Stroman will likely feel forced to play. However, players who have long-term contracts and thus have little need to accumulate service time can stay away.

What would sport look like – and how would TV partners feel, for example – if the league suddenly started again without players like Gerrit Cole, Max Shearers and Mike Trout? No player has publicly stated that he will not attend, so this becomes part of waiting and anticipation if there is no agreement. On Saturday MLB’s actions took closer to no compromise and Manfred was forced to impose a season after he publicly announced that there would be matches this year.

MLB’s third official proposal came on Friday for 72 games with a payout of 70 percent, with a further 10 percent possible if the playoffs ended, and then raised an additional $ 50 million for those post-season competitors. The total number of players will reach 83% if the World Championship is concluded.

But in a letter to MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halim, chief trade union negotiator Bruce Meyer wrote that the first MLB proposal was 70 percent guaranteed and nothing changed, except for players who have to risk at the end of the playoffs to get more. Mayer said in his message: “We have made it clear many times that players are not willing to accept less than their full salary for playing games.”

The exchange of information via e-mail and intense letters (sent Halim on Friday) continued on the path of formal non-bargaining and greater incendiary behavior on both sides. Neither side shows any concessions or peaceful tones. Both now act as an inevitable season and inevitable injustice and create legal issues to defend their positions.

In his letter, Meyer objected to MLB’s descriptions that the union knew that the March 26 agreement had been formalized with the players union understanding that players would have to cut pay if games were competing without paying the fans. Mayer says that Clark told MLB that “any request for further wage cuts will be a major challenge and will require full financial transparency (we have not got them) until there is a meaningful discussion.” As part of the lack of information, Meyer includes the Post report on Saturday that MLB has agreed with Turner on a new television contract, stating that the union is unaware of this despite the request which included notice about any ongoing TV or sponsorship negotiations.

Mayer also criticized “MLB’s hidden tactics for defrauding the federation” and included the players’ viewpoint on delaying negotiations. Nevertheless, in the past ten days or so, the two sides went back and forth in making offers, but they rejected each other’s proposals and made offers they knew the other would reject. Until Saturday, when the union never responded with an offer. Instead, it challenged MLB to say what it was willing to make proportional pay.

From Mayer’s message: “Given your continued insistence of hundreds of millions of dollars in additional wage cuts, we assume that these negotiations are over. If you intend to impose a one-sided season, we again ask you to inform us and our members how many games you intend to play, when and where Players must report. It is not fair to leave players and fans suspended at this stage, and further delay leads to health and safety risks. We ask you to inform us of your plans at the end of Monday, June 15th. “

MLB did not immediately respond to union warning.