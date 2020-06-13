The protester at the CHAZ in Seattle demanded white people give up the money

A protester in the police-free zone created by the Seattle protesters demanded that white protesters falsify more than $ 10 of their black counterparts.

A video, uploaded to Twitter on Saturday, shows a man inside the city’s autonomous metropolitan area, or CHAZ, To urge the demonstrators to donate money.

“I want you to find by the time you leave this autonomous region, I want you … to give $ 10 to an African American person from this autonomous region,” said the unknown protester who spoke to dozens inside the area near the eastern region of the city. The police deserted last week after two weeks of clashes after George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

He said: “If you have a hard time giving 10 bucks, you have to think that you are really frustrated with this struggle, are you really with this movement.” “If that’s a challenge for you, I’m not sure you’re in the right place.”

The request was met with cheers and applause from a crowd gathered at what appeared to be a baseball field.

Hundreds of people took control of the restricted area, where policemen were expelled from one of their areas, for at least five days to hear speeches and demonstrations.

The spokesman said: “White people … see you, I see each one of you and remember your faces.”