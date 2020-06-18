The Supreme Court prevents Trump from ending the DACA

In expressing his opinion, Roberts again sided with the liberals on the bench in a critical dispute that would outrage judicial conservatives who were still bitter because he had offered a firm vote to support Obamaacar.

The judgment confirms that the administration has failed to provide sufficient reason to justify the termination of the DACA program.

In the opinion of the majority, Roberts wrote: “We do not decide whether or not DACA policies are sound.” “The wisdom of those decisions” is none of our business. We only consider whether the agency has complied with procedural requirements as it provides a rationale for its work. “

It is a blow to the Trump administration, as immigration reform has been a central pillar of Trump’s agenda. This means that, at present, program participants can continue to renew membership in the program that gives them work permits and temporary protection from deportation.

In his first reaction to the verdict, President Donald Trump tweeted back on a tweet showing opposition from Judge Clarence Thomas.

Thomas wrote that the decision “is an attempt to avoid a controversial but legally valid political decision.”

Trump appeared to criticize the DACA decision and an opinion earlier this week extending protection against discrimination to LGBTQ workers.

He wrote: “These terrible and politically charged decisions of the Supreme Court are bursts of gunshots in the face of people who take pride in calling themselves Republicans or Conservatives.”

Former President Barack Obama also addressed the decision on Twitter Thursday morning, writing to DACA recipients: “Today, I am happy for them, their families and all of us.”

“We may look different and come from everywhere, but what makes us Americans is our common ideals,” Obama wrote, noting that the program was created eight years ago this week.

However, the Trump administration can move, again, to try to cancel the program, but this time the administration will have to provide a better policy-based explanation for the reason for the termination.

“Today’s decision allows dreamers to breathe a sigh of relief,” said Professor Stephen Yali Lauer of Cornell Law School. “The administration may try to end the DACA program with better justification, but that will take months or years. Meanwhile, Congress must produce permanent relief for dreamers to end this drama once and for all.”

Luz Chavez, a DACA-based recipient in Maryland, was taking steps from the Supreme Court when the decision was made on Thursday.

“Right now, at the end of the day, our community has won, right? We have been fighting for that for a long time,” Chavez told CNN. “The young immigrant is the reason for the announcement and creation of the DACA.” “She is cheerful.”

Obama created it after the standstill in Congress

DACA, founded in 2012, is available to any undocumented immigrant who came to the United States under the age of 16 and who has lived in the United States since at least June 2007, enrolled in high school or graduated and was not convicted of some crimes.

The individual should not have posed threats to national security or public safety. Beneficiaries who have met the criteria are eligible for renewable two-year grants for a “delayed action” from removal. They are also eligible for work permit and social security numbers. On the other hand, they had to provide the government with some identifying information.

After Trump took office, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the program had been created “without appropriate authority” and only after Congress rejected the proposed legislation. The next day, Eileen Duke, the then-Secretary of Homeland Security, announced that it would be phased out, noting that it had “legal and constitutional flaws.”

Months later, after the legal appeals were launched, then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kirsten Nielsen issued a new memorandum outlining more policy-based justifications for ending the program. She said, for example, that the program increased the risk of undermining public confidence in the rule of law.

Federal courts intervened and said that the administration acted arbitrarily when the program was gradually phased out in violation of the law. Courts have pointed to the administration’s slave rationale – the logic of Roberts and the Supreme Court that they finally agreed upon.

The administration moved aggressively to demand the Supreme Court to lift the orders, and the president expected success.

“We want to be in the Supreme Court over Dhaka,” Trump said. But the judges sat in the petition for months, before eventually giving the last testimony.

Prosecutors, including the University of California, a few states and DACA beneficiaries to the Supreme Court allege that phase-out violates the Administrative Procedures Law, a federal law that governs how agencies can make regulations.

One hundred and forty-three trade associations and companies provided a summary of DACA support confirming that phase-out would harm the economy. The summary refers to research conducted by the liberal Cato Institute, which estimates companies will face an estimated $ 6.3 billion in costs to replace Dreamers “if they can even find new employees to fill vacant positions.”

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, presented a summary of DACA’s support, noting that his company employs 443 dreamers from 25 different countries and four continents.

Cook said, “We did not hire them out of kindness or benevolence.” “We did this because dreamers embody Apple’s innovative strategy,” he said. “They come from a variety of backgrounds and offer a wide range of skills and experiences that prepare them to tackle problems from different perspectives.”

After the judges heard the arguments in the case, DACA recipient supporters also told the court that about 27,000 recipients were working on the front lines to fight Covid-19.

